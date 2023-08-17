CENTURY 21 Circle has announced the company has named Melissa Archer-Wirtz its new CEO. The former chief operating officer of two Chicago firms, Archer-Wirtz has more than 15 years of real estate leadership experience. In her new role, Archer-Wirtz will oversee the company’s brokerage, title and insurance operations across Illinois, Indiana and Florida, totaling more than 1,200 affiliated real estate agents in 40-plus offices.

Archer-Wirtz began her real estate career in 2004 at new home developer Neumann Homes; she then joined the Century 21 brand as part of the team at CENTURY 21 Sussex & Reilly, Sean Conlon. She has since served in leadership roles at other brands including Christie’s, Compass, and Sotheby’s, the company noted.

“I’m thrilled to be coming back home with the CENTURY 21® brand,” said Archer-Wirtz. “I cut my teeth on this brand, which has been instrumental in my growth and development in this industry. This new role quite literally brings me “full-circle,” and I can’t wait to get to know everyone and learn more about the opportunities we have to fuel further growth for the company and our affiliated agents.”

According to Archer-Wirtz, her first order of business will be to “hit the road” and start meeting brokers and agents across the CENTURY 21 Circle network to learn about their challenges, opportunities and aspirations.

“The CENTURY 21® brand resonates with consumers in a powerful and far-reaching way,” said Archer-Wirtz. “Being able to work with a broader segment of homebuyers and sellers is exciting in that we help people build a better life through homeownership.”

