Home improvement proptech company Curbio, Inc. has has announced the company has entered another new market: Tucson, Arizona. This is the fourth major market expansion for Curbio in 2023, following their launches in St. Louis, Jacksonville and Kansas City. Curbio now serves more than 60 markets across the United States.

Curbio provides fix-now, pay-at-closing terms for pre-listing home improvement projects of all sizes, with no project minimums or maximums. Examples of projects that Curbio completes include staging, kitchen and bathroom remodels, landscaping, deep cleaning and decluttering, painting, flooring installation and more.

Tucson area real estate professionals will now have access to Curbio’s services while prepping listings for market. Curbio works with agents to determine what updates will generate the highest ROI for home sellers, and then acts as the licensed and insured contractor on all projects.

“We are so excited to begin partnering with Tucson-area REALTORS®, providing them with a pay-at-closing concierge solution that they can use to get all of their listings ready for market reliably and efficiently,” said Olivia Mariani, chief marketing officer at Curbio. “Buyers in Tucson want move-in-ready homes, and Curbio allows real estate agents and homeowners to meet this demand without paying any cash upfront. We are setting the new standard in pre-listing home improvement and couldn’t be more thrilled to be expanding our footprint in Arizona.”

For more information, visit https://curbio.com/.