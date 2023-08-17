In a program designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet already achieving extraordinary results, RISMedia’s second annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year Award program, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate, today revealed the Top 25 regional finalists for 2023.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place this September 5 – 7 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 14 in Anaheim, California.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

While this year’s Rookie of the Year finalists hail from varied brokerage firms serving diverse markets across the country, there are undeniable commonalities that have led to their fledgling success, such as a commitment to constant learning, a fierce dedication to helping others, and an unwavering focus on the goals they set for themselves.

“Starting out in the residential real estate business over the past couple of years—during one of the industry’s most atypical and challenging times on record—was a challenge not for the faint of heart,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Recognizing new-agent success during these unprecedented times is critical in order to put forth shining examples of professionalism, resilience and success in any market. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are so excited to continue our presenting sponsorship of the RISMedia Rookie of the Year to celebrate agents who bring to life Colibri’s mission to lead people to achieve more and thrive in their careers,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, general manager, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships at Colibri Real Estate. “We are proud to honor those new agents who have demonstrated exceptional work in the real estate profession as well as dedication to the individuals and families they serve. We congratulate the finalists for such a worthy accomplishment.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the Top 25 Real Estate Rookie of the Year finalists are listed below in alphabetical order according to region, along with their thoughts on their rookie year in the business. Stay tuned to rismedia.com to learn more about them in the coming days through our regional-finalists spotlight articles.

MIDWEST

Lena Keith

Pivot Realty Group

Kentucky

“I have worked to learn as much as I can, and help my clients have a great experience each time. Being a finalist tells me to keep pushing—I’m on the path to helping many people, and I can’t wait to see how this career continues to unfold.”

Heather McColaugh

BF Realty

Ohio

“A rookie season comes and goes, yet in my lifetime, I hope I never grow out of, become too successful for or forget the raw grit and passion that I have carried with me every moment of this first year.”

Liz Piccioli

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Illinois

“To me, being named a regional finalist means many things. One very important thing that it means is that I’m being recognized for all of my hard work and hustle that I put into 2022.”

Matthew Salgado

Realty Executives Premier

Indiana



“Navigating your way in this industry can be crazy. Finding a rhythm and comfort zone takes time, but once I found my groove and developed a routine to stay organized, the transactions and relationships started developing, and my real estate journey began.”

Garrett VonDerHeide

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Central Illinois, REALTORS®

Illinois

“Even in a market surrounded by low inventory and higher interest rates, the market still created opportunity for so many individuals, and I am grateful to have helped as many clients as I did.”

NORTHEAST

Stephen Cornell

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties Group

Connecticut

“I joined an accomplished team, which gave me instant credibility with my prospective clients, and I was able to lean on my mentor’s expertise to learn all the tips and best practices that made him successful.”

Eric Landry

Portside Real Estate Group

Maine

“The most rewarding part of being in real estate is two-fold: being granted the trust from my clients to go above and beyond for them to achieve their goal; and having such a positive impact on such a massive life event.”

Sarah Lewandowski

Real Broker, LLC

New Jersey



“Getting to ‘throw the confetti’ and celebrate with clients when they win the offer on their dream home, and make the process smooth, memorable and enjoyable is the most rewarding part of the experience.”

Sean Manning

Signature Premier Properties

New York

“Marketing in my sphere of influence and scaling business from the inside out is just as important as being a ‘people person’ and treating clients with the utmost respect. The extra level of care is paramount.”

Mandolyn McIntyreFour Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

Vermont



“Working in a small county, the people I work with I get to see at the farmer’s market, at the local restaurants or just walking down the street. It’s really great to see people thriving in their new homes.”

SOUTH

Tracy Ball

Snap Realty

Louisiana



“My broker answered my endless questions and never once made me feel bad about texting her at 10:00 at night to ask if I was doing something correctly. She is incredibly patient with me, and it is so reassuring to know that it’s okay to still be learning because she’s got my back.”

Matthew Bastian

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey

Arkansas

“Switching careers and making the leap into real estate is very much the ‘road less traveled,’ and required an enormous amount of faith and determination. Achieving an accolade such as this proves that dreams are obtainable if you are willing to put forth the hard work and effort.”

Stacy Cole

Realty Executives Bay Group Inc.

Alabama



“Keep yourself in front of your customers and clients, and follow up, follow up, follow up! It’s not just about a paycheck for me—it’s about developing long-lasting relationships with each transaction.”

Garrett Cox

Crye-Leike, REALTORS®

Tennessee

“I got into real estate because I thoroughly enjoy working with people. Real estate is a relationship business, pure and simple. Without relationships, we have no business, and with relationships, the sky’s the limit.”

Crystal Hirst

Bramlett Residential Real Estate

Texas

“I attribute my growth to consistency, a skill I developed while training for Ironman triathlons. I make a plan and stick to it, with the long game in mind; daily habits and purposeful goal-setting build long-term success.”

SOUTHEAST



Kenisha Ingram

NorthGroup Real Estate

North Carolina



“This recognition not only celebrates my hard work, but also affirms that my commitment to helping people find their dream homes is making a positive impact. The honor fuels my drive to continue learning, growing and delivering exceptional service to my clients.”

Keely McNeal

RE/MAX Legends

Georgia



“In real estate, it can be really easy to quit or to compare yourself to others who have been in the business longer than you, but you have to surround yourself with individuals who will lift you up, encourage you and empower you.”

Cindy Perez

Compass FL

Florida

“Being named a regional finalist means that I went above and beyond what both my team and customers expected of me. It means that I was given the right tools to thrive, and that I was courageous enough to take the opportunity to rise to the top.”

Chaka Sellers

Excel Real Estate

South Carolina

“Knowing that my brothers and sisters in arms have put their trust in me, sometimes even from overseas, is incredibly humbling and meaningful. The principle of ‘Service Before Self’ has always been at the core of my business, and it is an honor to serve those who have served our nation.”

Hudson Willis

LPT Realty

Florida

“The biggest contributing factor to my success was undoubtedly my unwavering commitment to learning and growth. I approached every challenge as an opportunity to learn, and I consistently sought out guidance from experienced mentors in the industry.”

WEST



Keaton Bankofier

John L. Scott Real Estate

Oregon

“I believe the best way to be successful in any business is by providing the most value. If you can provide more value, then it gains your business trust, loyalty and long-term relationships.”

Kimberly Galvan

Realty ONE Group Empire

California

“I believe that perseverance is key. I didn’t give up as I encountered challenges and setbacks along the way—I saw them as opportunities to learn and grow.”

Alex Hollander

CENTURY 21 Plaza

California

“The biggest contributing factor to my success was the power of collaboration, networking and continuous learning. These factors not only contributed to my achievements during that crucial first year, but also laid the groundwork for a sustainable and thriving career.”

Leah Neumann

EXIT Realty DTC

Colorado



“In my first year of real estate, I had my goals just like everyone else. But what made a huge difference was that constant care for my goals and competitor mindset. In 2022, I set four major goals for myself, and I smashed them all with hard work, mindset and drive.”

Sophia Satow

Realty Executives Phoenix & Yuma

Arizona



“I think that the best way to be successful in real estate is to be consistent within your business and be patient with people and clients. You also have to have a long-term mindset and envision a future for your business.”