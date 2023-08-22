Curbio has announced its expansion into Sarasota, Florida. With this expansion, the company will begin helping Sarasota-area real estate agents and their clients get all their listings ready for market.

Curbio, a PropTech company, provides fix-now, pay-at-closing terms for pre-listing home improvement projects of all sizes, with no project minimums or maximums. Examples of projects that Curbio completes include staging, kitchen and bathroom remodels, landscaping, deep cleaning and decluttering, painting, flooring installation and more.

“We are so excited to be expanding our footprint in Florida by bringing our innovative solution to Sarasota. Buyers across the state of Florida want move-in-ready properties, and Curbio allows real estate agents and their listing clients to meet that demand without paying any cash up front,” said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. “We can’t wait to begin partnering with Sarasota-area Realtors to help them get all of their listings market-ready with ease.”

By expanding into Sarasota, Curbio stated they now service a significant portion of the state of Florida, with an existing presence in the South Florida, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. This is the fifth major market expansion for the company in 2023, following their launches in St. Louis, Jacksonville, Kansas City and Tucson. Curbio now serves more than 60 markets across the United States.

For more information, visit https://curbio.com/.