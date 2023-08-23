Inside Real Estate has announced its new solution boomtownPRO, created with the combined efforts of Inside Real Estate and recently acquired BoomTown.

“We are thrilled to share the first of many exciting wins the combination of Inside Real Estate and Boomtown brings to the industry,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “The first of many releases for the btPRO solution empowers top real estate teams like never before by uniting the best technology, unparalleled services and unique experiences that allow top-producing teams to thrive and maximize their results.”

Inside explained that btPRO takes CRMs further, bringing even more new enhancements to the kvCORE Platform from the top BoomTown team-centric features, along with a collaborative community that includes everything from professional coaches and industry experts who drive real results every day with their tech and their teams, to support services that offer strategic best practices and technical support, customized for each unique team’s needs.

btPRO includes innovative tools such as:

An expansive pro-level website template library to help differentiate a team’s brand, drive traffic, and empower their clients.

A next-generation CMA and presentation builder to help teams and agents win more listings, close more deals, and ensure repeat business.

A listing marketing suite that automatically creates elite-level marketing materials to effectively promote listings, impress sellers, and attract new buyers.

A first-of-its-kind homeownership solution that places real estate teams at the center of the coveted lifetime consumer relationship.

AI-powered smart CRM, Individual agent smart numbers, 20+ built-in lead generation tools, a built-in marketplace and more.

btPRO also comes along with dedicated services and communities including:

PRO Desk: provides team-specific strategic best practices, coaching, and one-on-one guidance that is curated to each team’s unique goals and challenges.

PRO Communities: exclusive access to a rich and vibrant community of professional teams, coaches, and industry experts who drive real results every day with their tech and their teams.

PRO Support: prioritized access to technical support, assuring that each team’s tools and systems are optimized and delivering results.

“A community of support is critical for real estate success, and we are thrilled to offer the white-glove service and success network that was such a pivotal part of BoomTown, and a game-changer for top-performing teams,” said Grier Allen, Inside Real Estate’s chief strategy officer. “Coupled with the powerful technology of kvCORE and BoomTown, btPRO offers team-specific strategizing, coaching, direct access to a community of teams, peer coaches, and industry experts ready to mastermind, and access to unparalleled support, to ensure their system is always optimized for success.”

btPRO will continue to evolve with more innovative tools to set teams apart from their competition, drive real business results, and ease the daily workflow, according to a release. Future updates include: team accountability and leaderboard reporting with actionable, drill through results, lead assignment models, and more AI capabilities like Smart Assist.

Visit https://www.insiderealestate.com/btpro to learn more.