Proptech company BoxBrownie.com has announced a partnership with real estate brand 72SOLD.

BoxBrownie is known in the industry for its photo editing service, with a commitment to 24-hour turnaround time on photos, the company said. 72SOLD “accelerates the home-selling process by compressing the marketing, buyer identification, showings, and offers into eight days.

BoxBrownie.com Co-Founder Brad Filliponi said he’s excited to be bringing 72SOLD agents a whole host of new listing-enhancing tools to help maximize their selling potential.

“As the global leaders in real estate photo editing and visual marketing, BoxBrownie.com will empower 72SOLD agents with exceptional property photos that will amplify their listings and drive their sales,” Mr Filliponi said. “With this partnership, our market-leading editing service will be seamlessly incorporated into the initial phase of the 72SOLD program’s sales process.”

72SOLD CEO and Founder Greg Hague shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership:

“Spectacular photography is the single most important element in attracting buyers to homes, and BoxBrownie.com is number one in the world at home photography, which is why 72SOLD is so proud to be their U.S. partner. We are thrilled to be using another form of advanced photographic technology to present our homes in a way that attracts more buyers and achieves higher prices for our sellers.”

For more information, visit https://www.boxbrownie.com/.