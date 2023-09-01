RISMedia has extended the deadline to nominate a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker to September 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST. This means that you still have two weeks left to spotlight and celebrate real estate professionals from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors.

Not sure who to nominate for RISMedia’s 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers? Check out this year’s categories below:

Achievers

“The Success Stories”

The success stories of those who have rocketed their individual business/company/brand to the top, with robust growth and marketing strategies, winning top honors and creating multi-year strategies for success.

Crusaders

“The Champions of a Better Way”

The champions of a better way who have a passion for a cause greater than themselves, from equal rights and REALTOR® safety, to disaster recovery, children’s and women’s causes, and so much more.

Futurists

“The Forward Thinkers”

The forward-thinkers who are working to advance the conversation in an ever-changing real estate landscape to achieve greater success for real estate professionals and the consumers they serve.

Influencers

“The Thought Leaders”

The industry’s brightest thought leaders and educators who do the noble work of leading and inspiring innovation, creativity and success in business.

Luminaries

“The Iconic Leaders”

The iconic leaders, such as founders, CEOs and executives who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, agents, consumers and the industry at large.

Trailblazers

“The Agents of Change”

The bold-thinking trendsetters for their contributions to industry innovation, game-changing technologies, creative professional and consumer programs and so much more.

You may nominate as many 2024 Newsmakers as you’d like, including yourself Nominees can come from any sector of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including but not limited to brokers, agents, service providers, coaches and professionals from the mortgage, title and insurance sectors, etc. 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker nominees will be selected by RISMedia’s editorial team, and featured in Real Estate magazine and on RISMedia.com. Additionally, a select group of industry icons will be inducted into our exclusive Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

