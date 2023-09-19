The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has unveiled its third annual LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list. The rankings recognize 388 individual agents and teams for their 2022 production. This was up from last year’s 251, an increase of 51% more honorees. The ranking, supported by Sotheby’s International Realty, is the industry’s only list recognizing top-producing LGBTQ+ and ally members.

Recognized Alliance members amassed $8.53 billion in sales volume while completing 15,919.3 transaction sides in 2022, according to a release.

PorchLight Realty Group with eXp Realty in San Diego, led by Mark Pattison, led the team sales volume list for the first time producing $431.6 million in 2022. The EZ Referral Network with Keller Williams Citywide in Westlake, Ohio, led by Michael Zinicola, which had been the highest team producer for the last two years, dropped to second with $383.1 million. But they did lead the Alliance for a third-straight year in team transaction sides with 1,280 transaction sides in 2022.

Shirley Gary of Ansley Christie’s Real Estate led all individual Alliance members for the third-straight year with 263 transaction sides and $191.4 million in sales volume in 2022. Marissa Boyle with eXp Realty in Charlotte, North Carolina, finished second with 185 transaction sides, Andrew Manning, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Sherman Oaks, California, was second with $116.4 million in sales volume.

“This list not only honors the incredible production of our members but helps showcase the standing the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has in the real estate industry,” said Erin Morrison, president of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “It is incredible that our top members, if they formed their own real estate firm, would rank as one of the top 30 brokerages in the nation. Those on the list are honored on our LGBTQplusHomes.com, which has become one of the most useful resources for LGBTQ+ consumers and allows buyers and sellers to easily connect with LGBTQ+ and ally real estate professionals. It is hard enough to navigate the emotional and financial journey towards homeownership yet too often the LGBTQ+ community has additional concerns about discrimination and safety. Those on the Top Producers list, and our other members, understand and are best suited to provide community members with the comfort, security and professionalism they deserve.”

“The Alliance has grown dramatically in its first three years, and we are honored to have been a founding partner,” said Brad Nelson, chief marketing officer, of Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are honored to help recognize the agents and teams on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producer List that hold themselves to a higher standard in our industry and have achieved extraordinary results on their client’s behalf.”

For the full lists, click here.