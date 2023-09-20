Shane Bronson

Florida Regional Vice President & Vice President of Relocation

Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida | https://www.lamacchiarealty.com

Region served: Fort Lauderdale, Florida and New England

Years in real estate: 28

Number of offices: 13

Number of agents: 500

What ultimately attracted you to Lamacchia Realty, and what makes the brokerage a good fit for you?

Culture is probably the biggest thing. I’m originally from a small town in Michigan, where everyone worked together. In fact, it was one of the few places where I saw agents supporting one another. There was nothing cut-throat about the way they did business. That culture of mutual support is the first thing that drew me to Lamacchia. Our agents are always supportive of one another, even when they’re competing for the same sale. I also really like the fact that the company is all about growing. When I started with Lamacchia five years ago, there were 100 agents in the Northeast. Today, we’re a company of 500 agents. There’s tremendous opportunity here.

Having been involved in all facets of the real estate business, what makes you a good fit for the firm?

My work ethic and ability to build relationships. While I was originally brought on to grow the relocation side of the business, my role now is to grow the state of Florida. I enjoy meeting people—and prior to joining Lamacchia, I worked business-to-business, so I got to meet people from all over the world. I’m naturally very curious, and when I meet new people, I love hearing their success story. What often stands out is the fact that their paths could not be more different.

What type of culture do you maintain at your brokerage?

I work hard to maintain a true team culture. In my new role working to grow Florida, I recruit and hire agents, and what I look for is someone who works well with others. Not only must they enjoy being part of a team, but they should also want to see their teammates succeed.

When it comes to retention, what’s the key to keeping agents?

While it’s true that it’s easier to bring agents in than to keep them happy, retention is one of our strong suits. We excel by providing leads and ongoing training. We pride ourselves on helping agents learn their craft. Founder and leader Anthony Lamacchia (my boss and chief mentor) says that we’re a “full-service, value-based brokerage,” which is very rare today. For our experienced agents, we provide service and support, from photography and field services to marketing programs. And for our new agents, we train. Every Wednesday we bring in special guests, vendors and management. We make sure new agents have whatever they need to succeed.

Tell us more about your training strategy.

Training is a big deal for us. Anthony is extremely good at training, and he’s the biggest reason for my being here. When he hired me, his enthusiasm and drive were palpable. I want to be around him. He’s the driving force for the company’s growth and his training is top-notch. He gives us the vision, tools and skills we need.

What’s on the horizon as you continue to grow the firm’s footprint in Florida?

When I was hired, I was given free rein. I traveled and built new relationships—and it’s the same today. I have a big opportunity, and I’m excited to go to the next level by continuing to bring in high-quality real estate professionals to help people buy and sell homes all while keeping our culture strong.

For more information, please visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com.