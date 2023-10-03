The tumultuous 2022 market saw many of the agents who had flocked to residential real estate during the pandemic boom quickly change their minds and exit the business for a more reliable career path.

But there were some who stayed—some who defied the odds and thrived despite the economic turmoil of rising interest rates and inflation, and the market obstacles of decreasing inventory and affordability. RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Rookie of the Year regional winners represent those agents who accepted the challenge and turned their first year in real estate into a tale of perseverance and success.

Designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, RISMedia’s second annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year award program—sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate—has named five real estate professionals as 2023 Regional Real Estate Rookie of the Year winners.

The five regional winners, representing the Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast and West, were announced during RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange on September 5 in Washington, D.C. These five honorees are now in the running to become the national 2023 Real Estate Rookie of the Year winner, who will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 14 in Anaheim, California.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. To qualify for this year’s award, agents must not have been licensed prior to January 2021.

“Starting out in the residential real estate business over the past couple of years—during one of the industry’s most atypical and challenging times on record—was a challenge not for the faint of heart,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Recognizing new-agent success during these unprecedented times is critical in order to put forth shining examples of professionalism, resilience and success in any market. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are so excited to continue our presenting sponsorship of the RISMedia Rookie of the Year to celebrate agents who bring to life Colibri’s mission to lead people to achieve more and thrive in their careers,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, general manager, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships at Colibri Real Estate. “We are proud to honor those new agents who have demonstrated exceptional work in the real estate profession as well as dedication to the individuals and families they serve. We congratulate the finalists for such a worthy accomplishment.”

The five Regional Real Estate Rookie of the Year winners were selected from the top 25 regional finalists, who were chosen from hundreds of nominations. Their passion for the business and their tenacity during their rookie year contributed to their out-of-the-gate success, as they describe here in their own words.

2023 Regional Rookie of the Year, Midwest

Heather McColaugh, BF Realty, Ohio

For Heather McColaugh, her rookie year in real estate is something she will always remember, not just for her great sales success, but the invaluable impression it left upon her.

“A rookie season comes and goes, yet in my lifetime, I hope I never grow out of, become too successful for or forget the raw grit and passion that I have carried with me every moment of this first year,” says McColaugh. “This recognition and season is a springboard from which I will catapult myself, without any guardrails or safety net. It has given me confirmation that I am created to change lives, and I will use real estate as a vehicle to shape the world around me, one client at a time.”

McColaugh took a chance when she left a career in pharmaceutical sales to pursue real estate, shouldering the responsibility of caring for her three adopted children post-divorce. When she overheard her 12-year-old daughter refer to her as the strongest person she knew, it locked in McColaugh’s focus and commitment. “When I quit my job in pharmaceutical sales to pursue real estate, I remember thinking I’m either crazy or I’m going to take over the town—nothing in between. As I turned in the keys to my free car, handed back the security of my stock options and 401K, my health insurance and steady paycheck, I knew I was made for that moment,” she explains. “I knew that every perceived setback is a setup for the most spectacular of comebacks.”

As for her new career, McColaugh says she has “never been more comfortable being uncomfortable in my entire existence. I love this career because it is exactly who I am. Being able to guide my clients one transaction at a time, to meet them in the midst of their chaos and stress, and offer solutions and a calm presence to get them to the other side successfully, is a gift like no other.”

2023 Regional Rookie of the Year, Northeast

Eric Landry, Portside Real Estate Group, Maine

“It’s an immense honor to be considered and recognized for this award,” says Eric Landry. “Having your peers and such a respected organization like RISMedia recognize my hard work is simply next level.”

Landry’s more than 20 years as a consultant serving clients at the highest level, combined with top-notch agent training, led to his stand-out success in his rookie year as a real estate professional. “I can say, hands down, that it’s a combination of the best training a REALTOR® could get, matched with over 20 years of successful consulting and experience serving people to the very best of my ability,” he explains.

The strong relationships forged with clients is something Landry doesn’t take lightly. “I honor every client, buyer or seller, and make it known that my intention is to be their REALTOR® for life,” he says.

While he stresses that he loves everything about the real estate business, Landry says that “the most rewarding part is two-fold: being granted the trust from my clients to go above and beyond for them to achieve their goal; and having such a positive impact on such a massive life event.”

2023 Regional Rookie of the Year, South

Stacy Cole, Realty Executives Bay Group Inc., Alabama

Stacy Cole is honored to become a Regional Real Estate Rookie of the Year winner and, first and foremost, attributes her success to a higher power. “I would first like to thank God for allowing me to be where I am today,” she says. “Without him, none of this would be possible.”

She also attributes her success to rolling up her sleeves and going all-in on her career. “Real estate is hard work,” says Cole. “Early mornings, late nights and working on the weekends. The hard work is paying off, and I couldn’t be more excited to be nominated for this award.”

The key to success so early on in her career is all about consistent follow up, Cole explains. “Keep yourself in front of your customers and clients, and follow up, follow up, follow up! Also, developing a relationship with my clients is important, as my business has grown with word-of-mouth referrals. I strive to work hard and make a lasting impression.”

Cole appreciates the flexibility that a career in real estate has afforded her, enabling her to work around her children’s schedules and be present for them. “I work a lot, but I also do not miss out on my children’s activities,” she says. “I also love meeting new people and developing relationships with my clients. It’s not just about a paycheck for me—it’s about developing long-lasting relationships with each transaction.”

2023 Regional Rookie of the Year, Southeast

Hudson “Mitch” Willis, LPT Realty, Florida

For Hudson “Mitch” Willis, becoming a Regional Rookie of the Year finalist is a reflection of the tremendous support he has received as a new agent. “The biggest contributing factor to my success was undoubtedly my unwavering commitment to learning and growth,” he says. “I approached every challenge as an opportunity to learn, and I consistently sought out guidance from experienced mentors in the industry. By immersing myself in real-world experiences, I was able to gain practical insights and knowledge that went beyond what I learned in textbooks. I embraced each transaction as a chance to refine my skills and understand the intricacies of the market.”

Willis’ focus on clients was also a critical part of his rookie-year success. “My dedication to building strong and genuine relationships with clients played a pivotal role,” he says. “I prioritized effective communication, active listening and a genuine desire to understand and meet their needs. In essence, my success can be attributed to a combination of continuous learning, hands-on experience, strong client relationships and the incredible support system around me.”

Willis says that he loves everything about real estate—”the thrills it can bring, the challenges you face daily and the relationships that are formed out of every single transaction.”

“I love showing others that real estate always comes down to creating positive relationships and never wavering from your ethical values,” he adds. “Always do what is right, and the customers will find you.”

2023 Regional Rookie of the Year, West

Keaton Bankofier, John L. Scott Real Estate, Oregon

According to Keaton Bankofier, being named a 2023 Regional Rookie of the Year is a testament to the relationships he’s built and the smiles on the faces of those he’s been privileged to work with. “It is a huge milestone in my career and confirmation that I am where I’m supposed to be,” he says. “It’s a validation of the countless hours of studying, hard work, long days and late nights working for my clients.”

He attributes his success to one overarching factor: providing value. “I believe the best way to be successful in any business is by providing the most value,” he says. “If you can provide more value, then it gains your business trust, loyalty and long-term relationships. My first client meant so much for taking a chance on me, because after you do something once, I believe you can do it 100 more times.”

Secondarily, Bankofier points to the importance of written goals and all those who have helped him along the way. “My principal brokers, secretary and other REALTORS® at my office have helped me almost every single day,” he says. “I’m surrounded by positive, caring, successful, hard-working people.

“To be successful, it’s a daily relentless pursuit of your goal,” adds Bankofier. “My daily goal is always to be 1% better.” He quotes Albert Einstein to illustrate this philosophy: “The day you stop learning is the day you start dying.”

Stay tuned to rismedia.com to see who becomes the national 2023 Real Estate Rookie of the Year this November.