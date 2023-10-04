Mortgage applications fell again this week, down 6.0% from last week’s 1.3% drop the week earlier, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) released Wednesday.



This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 6.0% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 6% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 7% from the previous week and was 11% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 6% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 6% compared with the previous week and was 22% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 31.7% of total applications from 31.9% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 8.0% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 14.5% from 14.1% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 10.1% from 10.9% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.5% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) increased to 7.53% from 7.41%, with points increasing to 0.80 from 0.71 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) increased to 7.51% from 7.34%, with points decreasing to 0.74 from 0.78 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 7.29% from 7.16%, with points increasing to 1.01 from 0.96 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.86% from 6.73%, with points decreasing to 1.14 from 1.17 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.