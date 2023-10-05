The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced the recipients of the 2023 Good Neighbor Awards. Celebrating its 24th year, these awards spotlight real estate agents who work to make an impact on their communities through volunteer work. Being a REALTOR® comes with civic responsibility, after all.

The 2023 Good Neighbor Award winners are as follows, with their brokerage affiliations and volunteer achievements listed:

Debbie Arakaki , Compass, Lahaina, Hawaii, a major fundraiser for Maui Food Bank

Karen DeMarco , Coldwell Banker Residential Realty, Tenafly, New Jersey, co-founder of The Food Brigade

Kasia Maslanka , Douglas Elliman, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-founder of Morningday Community Solutions

Sandra Shank , TAG Ventures Real Estate Services Co., Palm Coast, Florida, founder of Abundant Life Ministries–Hope House Inc.

Anita Sherley and Jay Sherley , Big Sky Brokers LLC, Helena, Montana, founders of Life Houses Inc.

“As we honor this year’s Good Neighbor Awards recipients, we are reminded of the broader purpose that unites us in the real estate profession,” said NAR President Tracy Kasper, a REALTOR® from Nampa, Idaho, and broker-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty. “Beyond sales and contracts, it’s the people, stories and shared dreams that matter. These winners are making a difference in communities and improving lives, underlining the true spirit of community engagement.”

Each of the five winners will receive a $10,000 grant for their charity and be featured in the fall 2023 issue of REALTOR® Magazine. NAR will formally present each with their award on November 15 during NAR NXT at Anaheim, California.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.