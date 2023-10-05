RISMedia is excited to announce a new partnership with Colibri Real Estate, the leading education company for real estate professionals, to bring its best-in-class content and need-to-know information to their students nationwide via RISMedia Premier News service.

Students partaking in post-licensure learning experiences from Colibri Real Estate’s family of national brands, including McKissock Learning and Colibri Real Estate, as well as members of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, will have the opportunity to access RISMedia content, including breaking news, industry updates, best-practices as well as access to RISMedia’s Premier content channel, which features investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind special reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence.

As part of the partnership, all Colibri Real Estate students who subscribe to RISMedia will also have access to all RISMedia educational events, including the virtual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year and in-person CEO & Leadership Exchange, Newsmakers Reception & Dinner and Power Broker Reception & Dinner.

RISMedia’s exclusive Premier content is currently included with a purchase of select courses at Colibri Real Estate. Additionally, Colibri Real Estate is offering all existing RISMedia Premier Members an exclusive member price on select McKissock Continuing Education packages.

“Colibri Real Estate’s family of brands is committed to helping our students start and grow their career with confidence,” said Jennifer Dixson Hoff, general manager of Colibri Real Estate’s Professional Portfolio and Partnerships, which serves real estate professionals with a lifetime of learning solutions. “Acquiring new knowledge is a career skill that is critical in the workforce, and with this partnership, we are helping people rise to the challenge and achieve more in their careers by offering not only the education they need, but also industry insights from real estate experts such as RISMedia.”

“In today’s challenging real estate environment, information is currency, providing real estate professionals with a critical competitive edge,” said RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Through our partnership with Colibri Real Estate, students will now have access to information that equips them to succeed in the current market. From economic analysis and research to insights on key trends and business development strategies, our award-winning editors will bring Colibri Real Estate students the information they need to compete and win.”



“What’s more, we are now able to offer our existing Premier members even more value, thanks to continuing-education and professional-development offers from the industry’s leading educator, Colibri Real Estate,” added Featherston.

For more information about RISMedia’s premium content channel and to sign up, visit: www.rismedia.com/premier. For more information about Colibri Real Estate, visit https://www.colibrirealestate.com.