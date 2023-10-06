Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced that Bloomington, California-based Synergia Realty has joined the company. The brokerage, now doing business as CENTURY 21 Synergia Realty, maintains strong ties to Hispanic communities in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, the company said.

Established in 2006, the firm is led by broker/owner, Sandy Hernandez, a second-generation real estate professional. She started in real estate behind the reception desk before quickly landing a role as a mortgage loan processor and eventually becoming the head of a successful 30-agent brokerage.

“We look at ourselves as a one-stop-shop for anyone interested in homeownership,” said Hernandez. “We’re more than just a brokerage–we’re a resource. We’ve navigated some of the worst crises in real estate history and we want to share the industry knowledge that we’ve gained along the way to anyone who may need it.”

Hernandez says she plans to use the CENTURY 21 network and the brand’s name recognition to foster the company growth within the first year of affiliation, with eyes both towards agent recruitment and expansion into the High and Low Deserts of California.

“At the end of the day, we’re a hometown company with deep local roots,” continued Hernandez. “Maintaining our community ties is paramount and something that the CENTURY 21 brand fully understands. The resources the brand provides not only allow us to better serve our existing clients, but it also provides the opportunity to broaden our reach to the communities we’ve always wanted to serve but haven’t previously been able to.”

“The CENTURY 21 brand prides itself as being a global network with a local focus,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “By collaborating with proud multicultural professionals such as Sandy, we can truly reinforce that stance. Sandy has been able to provide service and education to the diverse communities of Southern California for over 15 years and for that reason she and her team are an important addition to the CENTURY 21 network.”

