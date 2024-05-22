Thanks to the recent declines in average mortgage rates of late, mortgage application activity has seen a small but steady increase for the third-straight week. This week, applications are up 1.9% from last week’s slight uptick of 0.5%, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending May 17, 2024.

This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 1.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 1.1% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 7% from the previous week and was 21% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 2% compared with the previous week and was 11% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 34.0% of total applications from 32.0% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 6.6% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 12.8% from 12.4% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 13.7% from 12.7% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications decreased to 0.3% from 0.4% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 7.01% from 7.08%, with points decreasing to 0.60 from 0.63 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) decreased to 7.18% from 7.22%, with points decreasing to 0.44 from 0.58 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.77% from 6.86%, with points decreasing to 0.88 from 0.94 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.42% from 6.61%, with points decreasing to 0.54 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.