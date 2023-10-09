For long-time Florida team leaders Paul and Ana Fonseca, it will clearly take more than a Category 4 storm to put them off their game.

The couple lost their Fort Myers home and everything in it when Hurricane Ian destroyed a swath of Southwest Florida in November 2022. But despite the area-wide damage and flooding, the eight-member team (TheFonsecaGroupSells.com), based in Fort Myers under the banner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty, finished last year as number one in the company and number six statewide, with 80 units sold and $36 million in sales volume, about a third off the previous year’s high.

“I think it speaks to our long experience as a high-functioning and collaborative team,” said Ana Fonseca, who relocated from New Jersey to Florida with husband Paul in 2004 and combined his eight-years of experience as a REALTOR® and her background in finance and marketing to launch their real estate team.

Still in the process of rebuilding, as are many other area homeowners, the pair have tapped their own positive outlooks and the know-how and stability of their team members to remain one their company’s top-producing teams.

Barbara Pronin: We can only imagine how tough it has been to power through this extraordinary year. How would you define your roles as team leaders, and how has that helped the team’s performance?

Paul Fonseca: It’s been a big part of it, actually. I’ve always been the people person. I love being out there, love the meet and greets. I thrive as the outward face of the team and as the team trainer and motivator. Ana’s the indispensable ‘IT girl.’ She’s the administrator, the marketing champ, the social media buff, and the go-to person for what anyone on the team may need. Fortunately, because our roles are so different, we’ve been able to manage without much of a slowdown, and one of us is always available when someone needs us.

BP: And you’ve clearly made some good choices, because your team has been together for a while. What do you look for when you’re thinking of bringing someone aboard?

Ana Fonseca: Essentially, we look for people like us – people of good character, who are friendly and outgoing, and who understand the value of team work.

PF: One of the first things I ask every candidate is what their goals are. I want to know that they are in it for the long haul – that they are motivated to learn and work hard to build a successful career.

BP: How is the team organized? Any special roles or duties?

AF: No, everyone works with both buyers and sellers. We like the continuity. There is always someone to step in for you when you need it, but our goal is to be there for every one of our customers from the beginning of their transaction to the end.

BP: How often do you meet as a team, and how do you communicate in between?

PF: We meet monthly for a general catch up, and every meeting includes a training topic – something we think they need to know or maybe a topic they have requested. In between, they all know from experience that we’re available for them any time.

BP: Do you see each other outside of the office?

AF: We do, and we look forward to our holiday party each year. We like to look for meaningful ways to show our great appreciation of what they do.

BP: What do you think is your differentiator from the competition in your market?

PF: Experience, definitely, and customized service. With well over 50 years of experience between us, our team has the confidence and presence of mind to listen to our clients, to negotiate skillfully with their goals in mind, and to stay with them from the beginning of their transaction until the end.

AF: And we have all the resources of the respected Berkshire Hathaway brand, and great support from our company executives.

BP: Your team has deep roots in the communities you serve. In what ways do you like to give back?

AF: Florida Realty is a long-time supporter of the Sunshine Kids Foundation, which provides for the needs of young cancer patients, and we are proud to be a part of that. We also support local youth sports leagues, and we hope to get back soon to doing a few barbecues and wine and cheese events to raise funds for other local charities.

BP: Are you currently open to growing your team?

PF: For the right people, always.

BP: What’s your best advice for team leaders just starting out?

PF: Keep your team close, work hard, and be willing to go the extra mile.

