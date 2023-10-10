Ignite Others enables us to not just envision but to enact change that is focused on the future, on increasing representation and building equity in financial literacy and home ownership. Sign up for the Ignite Others High School Financial Literacy Program by October 15th and help inspire future leaders in their community.

Make Safety a Habit for Your Agents

Your agents are indispensable, incomparable and irreplaceable. Make sure they aren’t putting their lives on the line for a listing—no matter how valuable the property may be. Use the reimagined REALTOR® Safety Toolkit to create a culture of safety throughout your firm and make safety second nature.



RPR® App Ads New Pricing Tools

Your agents will love these new pricing tools! The Equity and Mortgage Calculators on the RPR® app help your agents deliver value to their clients and prospects. Being able to gauge purchasing power, even in a preliminary estimate, can help position your agents as trusted guides and advisors.