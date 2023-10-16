ERA Real Estate, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., has announced the affiliation of Florida brokerage now doing business as Mutter Realty ERA Powered.

The brokerage and its nearly 40 affiliated sales professionals serve all of Brevard County, the company stated. This county is known as the heart of Florida’s “Space Coast,” the region surrounding the Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

At the helm of Mutter Realty ERA Powered is James “Jimmy” Mutter, the son of the company’s original founder who started the business in 2000, according to a release. Mutter has spent his entire adult life in real estate; in 2001, Mutter earned both his high school diploma and his real estate license. He and his wife Jennifer officially became the brokerage’s owners in 2010.

As the company is now in its second generation of family ownership, according to a release, it has become well-known in the Brevard community for its expertise in residential, commercial, property management, luxury real estate, commercial investors and relocations.

“ERA Real Estate has always been a major chapter in the story of our family business. In 1998, my father joined the ERA brand before he pursued his own brokerage because he knew it would propel us forward,” said Mutter. “Now, in 2023, I confidently believe the same. The ERA brand offers not only unbeatable tools, learning and development resources, and networking capabilities, but it also offers a global reputation for excellence. As a family-owned firm, our name and our brand are everything. For the ERA brand to have a system to compliment that value so perfectly speaks volumes to how well they understand reaching local communities. Being on the Space Coast already provided us with a national attraction, but now we’re equipped to amplify our offerings on an international scale.”

Mutter chose to affiliate in part due to ERA’s support system, the company said, and he will leverage the brand’s new resources to expand his brokerage’s market share.

“Entering the Space Coast is a massive opportunity for the ERA brand,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Florida already is one of the most common vacation and relocation destinations in the country and the Space Coast offers luxury and opportunity far beyond those typical offerings. What makes this opportunity even greater is that the brand can also do so while contributing to the success of a family-owned company with a pre-existing history with the ERA® brand. Jimmy’s father first affiliated with the ERA brand at the start of his company’s young life, and we’re excited to now provide James with the latest tools, services, and technology that can continue to fuel the success of the family business.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.