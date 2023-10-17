Marketing tech tools litter the real estate industry. Brokerages invest tens of millions of dollars annually, attempting to supply their agents with every option.

But how can a brokerage get their agents to adopt and make the most of the marketing technology solutions they provide?

A telling statistic puts this problem into perspective: Over 40% of agents enthusiastically engage with the marketing services offered by their broker, according to a recent 1000watt survey of 1,000 agents. Yet, the same study pointed out an interesting contrast: Agents value human support staff more than software. This sentiment resounds, with nearly one in three agents expressing dissatisfaction with the marketing tools provided by their brokerages.

Every marketing tool?

There are more than 100,000 brokerages operating in the U.S., from mammoth operations and international franchises with tens of thousands of agents to the smaller family-owned ones that dominate our industry.

At the largest brokerages, agents often have access to an abundance of marketing services and support. Franchises often operate massive internal marketing divisions that rival major advertising agencies in size and scope.

Yet a typical agent is involved in just about a half-dozen transactions annually. For these agents, the basics of marketing support are often sufficient. Even at larger brokerages, many tools remain woefully underutilized. Agent adoption of brokerage-provided services is a continuing challenge for everyone.

Amplifying adoption challenges: larger teams and top producers often contract with external marketing agencies, bypassing the broker’s offerings. Yet, they are incredibly well-serviced.

A fundamental gap in marketing support

The reality is that most agents feel left out in the cold without the marketing support they crave.

Why? First, many agents don’t do many deals and don’t know how to best use the available tools. Second, most real estate brokerages are small: According to the National Association of REALTORS®, eight in 10 brokerages operate a single office. Smaller brokerages don’t provide an exhaustive offering of marketing tools or services.

Greater access than ever

Moore’s Law paints the silver lining: While the power of technology is increasing, its costs are coming down. All-in-one marketing platforms are becoming more affordable and accessible for the smaller brokerages, with more open access to tech tools once considered an unobtainable luxury.

The day is not far when a boutique brokerage in Duluth will enjoy marketing services and support on par with the Wall Street publicly traded brokerage firms. What’s ushering in this revolutionary change? The formidable power of AI: artificial intelligence.

Agent choice

While not every agent needs every marketing tool, agents who do, do better. The tide is turning. All-in-one platforms are becoming more accessible, allowing agents to selectively adopt what they need, simplifying choice and boosting production.

