As the Hall of Fame Newsmakers took the stage to accept their honors during RISMedia’s annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., at last month’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, inductees shared their thoughts about being in the 2023 class:

“I’m very much reminded of the high caliber of people that all of you are and that enjoy this incredible industry as much as I do. The cast of characters runs wide and deep, and I have always enjoyed being amongst the fine people who lead this incredible industry.” –Mary Lee Blaylock, Senior Vice President, HomeServices of America and Chairperson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

“Bess has helped grow her firm into one of the largest and most successful real estate companies in the United States. As Bess says, ‘It is important to stand up for what is right. Always.’” –Tina Lapp, Head of Local Brands for Colibri Real Estate, accepting on behalf of Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

“I’m a boy scout at heart, and I view things very simplistically in terms of what I do. Making everyone happy is an impossibility, but you can do the right thing—not just for brokers and agents, but for the consumers they serve as well.” –Art Carter, CEO, CRMLS

“It has been a tremendous ride, and I hope that we have been a part of that—and that we will continue to be in order to bring this industry to be No. 1 in the world. I look forward to working together to be the best in the industry moving forward.” –Howard ‘Hoddy’ Hanna, Chairman, Hanna Holdings, Inc.

“I tell people all the time, we work for agents, they do not work for us, and I take that very seriously. Our pyramid goes like this…I’m at the very bottom, and I love to work for our agents. Without them, none of us in this room would be here.” –Tim Milam, CEO, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

“I stand here humbled looking around this room at the honorees—and to be part of tonight’s class is an honor. I would like to thank the REALTORS® around the country, because we are better together.” –Charles Oppler, CEO, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

“Our agents know that they are the most important customers because it is something that we put into action every day.” –Katie Totten, Region Strategic Growth & Sales Manager, accepting on behalf of William Raveis, Founder & CEO, William Raveis Real Estate

“I want to say thank you to each and every one of you—and congratulations to the other Hall of Fame recipients. What a huge honor.” –Leslie Rouda Smith, REALTOR® Broker Associate, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

