As a property manager, you understand that time is of the essence when it comes to renting out your properties. One of the most powerful tools at your disposal is high-quality photography. With the advent of smartphones and affordable cameras, property managers can now take their own property photos. However, there’s more to it than just pointing and shooting—you need to ensure your listing photos are appealing. Discover the four essential photo editing must-dos for property managers to increase appeal and help you rent your properties faster.

Professionally enhance photos to present a clean and consistent aesthetic

First impressions are crucial when it comes to renting out a property. Elevate your property’s visual appeal with professionally enhanced photos, ensuring a consistent and inviting look. Potential tenants often begin their search online, and high-quality photos can make your property stand out.

Enhanced photos make the property more visually appealing, which can generate increased interest and inquiries. Additionally, they convey professionalism and attention to detail, enabling the property to stand out in a competitive market.

Ultimately, professionally edited photos create a positive first impression, leading to quicker sales or rentals and a more successful property management experience.

Showcase your property with a twilight hero shot

Twilight shots can take your property from ordinary to extraordinary. Transform a standard daytime photograph of a property into a captivating and alluring image with a Twilight Conversion edit and avoid those tricky to shoot hours.

Twilight shots enhance curb appeal by creating a warm, inviting atmosphere that highlights the property’s exterior lighting and architectural details. This added visual appeal can significantly boost the property’s online presence and attract potential tenants, ultimately leading to faster rentals and increased ROI.

Remove distractions and present a blank canvas that inspires visualisation

Clutter and personal items can distract potential tenants from envisioning themselves living in the space. Sometimes you are unable to declutter each room before taking photos or you can miss things. Professionally edit photos to remove distractions, digitally clean a space and remove personal photos, excessive decorations, and any items that might make the space feel cramped. Your goal is to create a clean, spacious, and neutral canvas for your property photos.

Use virtual staging to showcase vacant or dated listings

Help potential tenants visualize the full potential of a property with virtual staging. This effective technique involves digitally editing a photo by adding furniture and decor to a space, which can make vacant homes look more inviting and warmer. This cost-effective approach elevates visual appeal and generates interest without the expenses associated with physical staging. Virtual staging empowers you to showcase the property’s complete potential, ultimately attracting a broader audience of potential tenants.

