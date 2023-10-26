Tech company Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) has unveiled a nationwide collaboration with Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. This program, launched on October 24, allows seller requests from areas outside of Offerpad’s coverage to be served by certified agents affiliated with the Anywhere Leads Network.

“As the recognition of Offerpad’s brand and effortless method of buying and selling homes expands throughout the nation, we sought a means to extend to areas beyond our primary markets,” said Brigham Weight, national director, business development, Offerpad. “Through this initiative, we (can) empower sellers, buyers, and agents, thus creating significant transformations within the real estate sector, to the advantage of all.”

The companies stress that this partnership will expand Offerpad’s reach; eligible members of the Anywhere Leads Network will be connected with Offerpad customers, no matter if Offerpad serves their market otherwise.

“With our network of certified and experienced agents nationwide, Anywhere is excited for the opportunity to help even more engaged sellers in collaboration with Offerpad. This is part of our ongoing effort to bring new lead opportunities to our Network, creating an elevated experience for agents and consumers alike” said Kristin Aerts, Vice President, Head of Anywhere Leads, which provides high-quality referrals through select real estate programs to brokers and agents.

Offerpad’s Agent Partnership Program, which provides real estate agents with a 3% referral fee* on the successful close of eligible home sales, is also available to Anywhere agents nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.anywhere.re/.