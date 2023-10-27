Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is celebrating the grand opening of its newest Class-A office campus on Thursday, December 7. Located at 1490 Center Crossing Road in Summerlin, the two-story building encompasses over 30,000 square feet of coworking space designed to unify individual teams and client relationships.

The grand opening event will begin at 10 a.m. with remarks from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties CEO Troy Reierson and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, according to a release. Other prominent guests will include Ward Two Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama and representatives on behalf of Congresswoman Dina Titus.

“The design of our new office is unique to anything we have done before,” said Reierson. “Every aspect was thoughtfully curated to cultivate an atmosphere that promotes teamwork and openness among our agents. From the spacious layout to the furnishings, it is intended to break down barriers and encourage collaboration. We are creating a welcoming environment where agents can interact, engage with clients and seamlessly integrate their professional and personal lives.”

In addition to its strategic and modern design, BHHS stated that the new campus provides views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip, along with conference rooms, private offices and a dedicated training center. The layout will accommodate current agents, with careful consideration made for future expansion.

“The combination of visionary leadership and a dynamic office space undoubtedly positions us uniquely within the real estate market, enabling us to better serve our clients,” said Reierson. “Our enterprising branch leaders Amanda Lopez, Kristen Makhathini and Janice Higdon will lead development and operations.”

The new space was developed in collaboration with Stable Development, the brokerage’s longtime development partner.”Working with Stable Development has been exceptional,” said Reierson. “They demonstrate a keen understanding of our requirements and vision throughout the entire process. The offices resulting from our partnerships are consistently stunning, well-constructed, and tailor-made to our needs.”

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit https://www.bhhsnv.com/.