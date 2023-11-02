Now, you know I love my sports, and it’s a fun coincidence that this month of planning and prep coincides with a popular baseball term, Mr. October, (or Ms. October) one of the highest honors bestowed to the most outstanding player or team in the Major League Baseball postseason. The term was coined by Reggie Jackson. In the 1977 World Series, he hit three home runs on three pitches, earning the name “Mr. October.”

In real estate, October is also your time to shine. What you do now will help determine how your 2024 will play out, and why not make it your best year yet?

As a lifelong student on a mission to perpetually improve, I’ve been on my own journey of time management and self-improvement, especially when it comes to my on-the-road routine. I found it easy to make excuses while I traveled as to why I didn’t work out that day. No hotel gym. Too tired from time zone changes. On and on the excuses went until finally I said to myself, “Enough!” I made a commitment that every day while I was traveling, I’d do a minimum of 100 air squats and a minimum of 100 pushups, no matter what. It was an easy commitment to make because those exercises can be done from anywhere.

And in making this commitment I identified a crucial component to all positive habits and time-management strategies: environmental design. Atomic Habits author James Clear wrote: “Environment is the invisible hand that shapes human behavior. We tend to believe our habits are a product of our motivation, talent, and effort. Certainly, these things matter. But the surprising thing is, especially over a long period of time, your personal characteristics tend to get overpowered by your environment.”

In other words, the key to creating more positive habits is to design an environment conducive to your success. I eliminated the need to find a gym with my air squats and push-ups commitment. I could do that from anywhere and it was easy. Clear says whenever possible, design your habits so they fit within the flow of your current processes. This way, they won’t feel like such a stark contrast but more like a welcome addition to what you’re already doing.

Another way to add positive habits and manage your time well is to ask yourself: “What pleasure will I get by doing this thing?” And “What pain will I feel if I don’t do it?” Recognize exactly what you’re giving up and gaining through the activity and you’ll be more likely to complete it.

You can even write your answers down in a notebook, and having a notebook handy is one of my strategies for better time management. There’s a direct correlation between writing something down and getting it done, and the more detail you include, the more likely you are to finish the task. Leadership author Mark Murphy, in an article for Forbes, explained: “Vividly describing your goals in written form is strongly associated with goal success, and people who very vividly describe or picture their goals are anywhere from 1.2 to 1.4 times more likely to successfully accomplish their goals than people who don’t.”

I also like to complete short tasks first, as it gives a sense of accomplishment that motivates you for the rest of your to-do list. When scheduling your week, be sure to add in a “buffer day,” which is a time for catching up on emails, returning calls, having meetings, delegating tasks, and doing paperwork. For me, those buffer days are Friday and Sunday evening.

With October coming to a close, make sure you’ve planned out the remainder of the year, including days off like holidays, vacations, birthdays, date nights, exercise sessions, doctor appointments… everything that will give your life balance. Next, plan all the training you will do, personally and professionally. Finally, schedule all the activities from your business—planning time, prospecting, lead follow-up, office meetings, staff meetings and your appointments.

So, what’s the message? As the saying goes, if it’s important to you, you’ll find a way. If it’s not, you’ll find an excuse. Let’s all commit to avoiding excuses, planning our schedules, and committing to those goals that will make our personal and professional dreams come true. And as the 2023 World Series begins Friday, be on the lookout for the next Mr. October.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.