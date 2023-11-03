Century 21 Real Estate LLC is continuing to expand its presence with the affiliation of Columbia Real Estate in Missouri.

Columbia Real Estate has served residents across Mid-Missouri since 2013 under the leadership of Danielle and Lucas Little. Now doing business as Century 21 Community, the Littles and their team will have access to Century 21’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

The Littles attribute a large amount of the company’s success to its philosophy of setting expectations, going above and beyond and embracing any obstacles along the way with kindness and collaboration.

Aside from the company’s positive attitude and willingness to help, the Littles stated that their community involvement and local knowledge are also paramount to its success. Every year, the company selects local charities and organizations to highlight and financially support. Danielle also sits on community boards such as the Heart of Missouri Board of REALTORS® and the Community Improvement District in Downtown Columbia.

“The betterment of our community goes hand-in-hand with the betterment of our company and I’m grateful to Aaron Smith for providing me with the opportunity to build a meaningful business here in our town,” said Danielle. “Many of us are Missouri natives and we have a vested interest in making our hometowns as great as they can be. We’re excited to be able to provide our affiliated agents with more resources so they can enhance their services to their clients.”

Now with the backing of the Century 21, the Littles stated that they are looking to merge with other local independent companies that are looking to take their business to the next level and gain access to the support and resources offered by Century 21.

“Setting expectations upfront is one of our greatest keys to success,” said Lucas. “Sometimes it requires taking a step back to evaluate where we are in terms of achieving our goals in order to take several steps forward to make them a reality. In real time we’ve already seen how the Century 21 brand aligns with our desire to expand our knowledge and make meaningful connections. These shared interests only make us more excited about what the future has in store for us as part of the Century 21 family.”

“Dani and Lucas have devoted considerable time, energy and talent to growing their business over the last five years and we are excited to support their continued growth as a Century 21 affiliate,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “Their commitment to their affiliated agents and their keen problem-solving abilities will now be complemented by the brand’s many tools and resources they will have at their disposal.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.