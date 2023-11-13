Above, Maria Quattrone, center, front, and her team of associates.

A Philadelphia native, Maria Quattrone embarked on an 11-year career in advertising sales after graduating from Temple University. In 2005, drawn by the lure of controlling her own livelihood, she dipped a toe into real estate.

It was one of the best decisions of her life.

“Pretty quickly, I needed to hire an assistant, and in the first 12 months I brought on my first three buyer’s agents,” said Quattrone, who today leads a team of 22 (mqrealestate.com) including 14 agents and eight administrators serving the Philadelphia metro market.

With a track record of over 3,000 transactions and more than $2 billion in sales behind them, Maria Quattrone and Associates at RE/MAX @ HOME ranks among the top real estate teams in Philadelphia and its suburbs, led by a busy entrepreneur intent on giving her people the skills to build successful careers.

Barbara Pronin: Maria, what do you look for in a new team member?

Maria Quattrone: I look for people of good character – honest, reliable, committed to excellence, and willing to learn.

BP: Which brings us to training.

MQ: Yes. Over the years, I’ve developed my own training program. I call it, ‘Rise in Real Estate’ and it has all the components necessary to give ambitious individuals the expertise they need to do well in this competitive business.

BP: How do you mentor them and measure their success?

MQ: We have a quick huddle every Monday through Friday at 8:30 am. It keeps us all up to speed, solves any needs or questions for the day, and ends with my giving them some inspiration or affirmation to help start their day off right. Our sales meeting every Tuesday keeps us all on the same page and includes a bit of training within training. Everyone has goals, and if they’re not meeting those goals, a one-on-one goes a long way towards measuring and motivating growth.

BP: What are the characteristics that make your team the go-to- specialists in your market?

MQ: We’ve been part of this community for more than three decades, and over the years, we’ve built a great reputation as problem-solvers. Finding solutions for knotty issues is our Number One core value. We have a deep understanding of the markets we serve, we are transparent in all our dealings, and we are known for our high-level marketing. Most of all, buyers and sellers appreciate our commitment to excellence in every aspect of client care, and as a result, much of our business is repeat or referral business.

BP: What is your market like at present?

MQ: At this point in time, it’s a tale of many markets – low inventory and rising rates, but still very competitive in many areas. A nice property in a good area can bring multiple offers and move quickly.

BP: In addition to training and managing your team, you seem to wear several other hats.

MQ: I do. I host a regular podcast called, ‘Be the Solution,’ based on my long-time philosophy of empowering and inspiring. It involves a lot of interviews with some very smart people, and its purpose is to remind others to be the solution, in their personal lives as well as in business. I also live-stream videos, not just to my group, but to the entire broker community – and because I’m fairly well-known in the area, I do quite a bit of public speaking.

BP: You are clearly a busy person. With a group this large, and a philosophy of being the solution, what causes or charities do you support?

MQ: Like anyone connected with the RE/MAX brand, we are generous supporters of the Children’s Miracle Network, a non-profit organization that works to improve and save the lives of children.

BP: Are you still growing your team, Maria?

MQ: Good agents, like good clients, are the lifeblood of any team. There is always room for the right people, if they are devoted and open to training.

BP: Any advice for newer leaders who want to build successful teams?

MQ: Three things, I think. Be prepared, in the beginning, to make less money than you might have as a solo agent. It takes time to get a workable system in place – a system that can be revamped as you grow – so that your earnings increase commensurately with your team’s achievement. Surround yourself with bright people, and resolve to be an effective mentor. Last, but not least, stay abreast and be the best you can be. You have to offer value to your agent partners.

For more information, visit https://mqrealestate.com/.