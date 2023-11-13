REACH Australia & New Zealand is attending NAR NXT, the largest annual event for the most successful real estate professionals, in Anaheim, California on Nov. 14-16, 2023. Four of their cohorts will be attending the event.

REACH Australia & New Zealand is a growth accelerator created by Second Century Ventures—an early-stage technology fund—backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, according to a release. REACH Australia & New Zealand helps launch and accelerate the most promising new technology companies in real estate and adjacent industries through an intensive event-based program.

“We are delighted to be attending the largest event in the industry with these incredible innovators to the property community,” said Peter Schravemade, managing partner, REACH Australia & New Zealand. “Each portfolio has demonstrated tremendous relevance and innovation to the global real estate industry, and we are excited about the continuous growth 2024 will bring.”

The companies attending are as follows:

ListAssist.ai , launched in 2022, uses Artificial intelligence to automate the writing of listing descriptions for the sale and lease of residential properties. The company won Best Sales and Marketing at the Australian Proptech Awards in the startup category. ListAssist launched their HomeSearch product in July 2023 which integrates with property websites and builds a deep understanding of all of the properties they have on the market. Their chat feature engages with customers to establish what they are truly looking for in a home, then ListAssist serves them the best, most relevant homes with a match score assigned to each. This creates a totally unique and personalized customer experience. Recently, at the iOi Summit in Miami, ListAssist won the Crowd Favorite Award, presenting the HomeSearch product.

Sensor Global , the rising star from the REACH Australia & New Zealand & New Zealand Program for 2023, specializes in residential IoT technology and is headed by veteran proptech innovator Andrew Cox. The key component of their service comes in the form of a managed IoT smoke detector. The revolutionary part of Sensor Global is the smart IoT smoke alarm that alerts users in case of tampering, power loss, or cleaning requirements. Sensor’s software integrates with most property managers’ CRM and trust management systems, enabling remote testing and 24/7 compliance audits, meaning costly and time-consuming annual physical inspections are unnecessary.is giving insight as to whether or not the detectors are working or otherwise, without anyone having set foot on the property. Sensor Global are looking to enter the Multi-Family, Single-Family, Asset Managed, Social housing and Aged Care space in a big way in 2024

BoxBrownie.com , after crafting an entrance to the USA in 2017, has risen to prominence globally. BoxBrownie.com has become an essential tool of many agent’s/broker’s toolboxes in order to access a fast, reliable, affordable and convenient photo editing service, to help them achieve professional photos in just 24 hours. Real estate agents can enjoy a range of services dedicated to their needs from a selection of floor plans to development site plans, CGI renders and photo enhancement options including turning external property photos from day to dusk, adding virtual furniture to rooms and removing unwanted clutter. BoxBrownie.com, renowned for their low-cost image editing services recently released an app called SnapSnapSnap allows the user to take bracketed photography on their own and couple it with the BoxBrownie.com image editing.

Openn , is a property technology company offering a proprietary cloud-based software platform to support the offer and acceptance process in a real estate transaction with greater transparency. The Openn platform facilitates the negotiation process, featuring streamlined digital contracting and automated communication tools, which enhances a property transaction. The solution can provide buyers with real-time feedback through their device on how much competition exists and where their price stands in the negotiation. Openn was selected to receive investment and guidance from the National Association of REALTORS® REACH accelerator program and is the only company to complete the program in two countries as graduates in 2021 in Australia and, very recently, the 2022 program in Canada.

To learn more about REACH Australia & New Zealand, visit https://www.reachau.com/. To learn more about NAR NXT 2024, visit: https://narnxt.realtor/.