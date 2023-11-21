As brokerages navigate the evolving landscape and move toward their strategic goals, leveraging services offered by the MLS becomes mission critical. For those looking to expand their footprint and grow into new markets, it’s important to understand how the MLS fits into the mix—and how the services offered by MLSs can save them money while improving efficiency at the same time.

MLS differences

Expanding to new marketplaces and regions stands to impact the broker on a more significant level, affecting their assistants, trainers and in-house staff who must learn a new system.

Understanding what’s required of the broker, as well as any fees, will ensure a seamless transition. Brokers should also have a clear understanding of the administrative tasks they’ll have to perform in addition to the system itself.

While no two MLSs are the same, knowing what exactly that MLS will offer—and how that fits in with your toolset—is equally important.

Since MLSs differ in regard to platform, products and offerings, brokers should also be aware of what showing service they offer (if any) and what they are already providing that may be substituted by the new MLS.

Market research

Researching the market you’re looking to expand into is another key tactic brokers can’t afford to ignore.

Take a deep dive into market statistics, such as the saturation of brokerages and agents in addition to the opportunity for sales, revenue and agent growth. If you have a special niche, make sure it will fit in.

Legal ramifications

Paying attention to the legal landscape will also benefit brokers who see growth and expansion on the horizon.

There’s no telling what changes will occur because of any one of the lawsuits currently hanging in the air (at press time), but they could impact the way a firm must operate—not only within the existing brokerage, but also any new brokerage as well. To that end, there could also be a high cost associated with moving into a new market.

Take a deep dive into market statistics, such as the saturation of brokerages and agents in addition to the opportunity for sales, revenue and agent growth. If you have a special niche, make sure it will fit in.

And while there’s no crystal ball that can predict the right time to grow and expand, brokers should focus their efforts on using this economic downtime wisely to prepare for the upturn that’s eventually going to come.

For more information, please visit https://stellarmls.com.