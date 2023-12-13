Above, Scott Feldman

Collabra Technology, Inc. a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics solution provider, has announced that industry veteran Scott Feldman will become the company’s first chief revenue officer. Feldman will leverage his experience to introduce the SphereBuilder™ marketing automation and analytics platform to enterprise brokerage firms and the further adoption of AdBuilder™, the firm’s MLS-integrated digital advertising solution.

“Scott brings a combination of a deep understanding in the digital marketing and advertising space and a successful track record building “know-like-trust” relationships across the industry,” said Russ Cofano, president and chief executive officer of Collabra. “We have lofty aspirations to make SphereBuilder and AdBuilder household names in real estate and now is the perfect time to bring in a unique talent like Scott to lead that effort. The industry is in a challenging place and we believe that our digital marketing and advertising solutions can bring value to the brokerage firms and agents looking to separate from the crowd.”

Feldman has a long resume in the real estate industry. At HomeSpotter, Feldman led enterprise selling and strategic partnership activities culminating with HomeSpotter’s successful acquisition by Lone Wolf Technologies. He is known for building deep partnerships with leading real estate franchisors, brokers, and technology partners. As the industry watches the headlines and shifts negatively affect the way agents work, Feldman remains focused on and optimistic that brokers can empower agents to consistently and easily market online with unprecedented understanding through action-driven digital insights, the company said.

“In this market, agents need confidence that the marketing and advertising dollars they spend are optimized to drive business, and to measure effectiveness,” said Feldman. “I was so excited when Russ showed me SphereBuilder and AdBuilder. They seem like an evolution of what our team at HomeSpotter started with its’ Boost product. I hope to help brokers help their agents find leads for themselves, stay connected with the people they already know, find new prospects, and help them understand how their SphereIndex™ score can illuminate where to focus their efforts.”

For more information, visit https://spherebuilder.io/.