RISMedia is excited to announce that Anthony Lamacchia, CEO and Broker/Owner, Lamacchia Realty, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Click here to register!

Lamacchia’s ’s panel, “Building Your Staying Power, How to Stay Competitive in any Market Cycle,” will cover:

While market conditions remain unpredictable, creating competitive differentiation becomes more important than ever. In this session, dynamic real estate pros share their tips for building a sustainable business and staying ahead of the competition, in good times and in bad.

“I am excited for the Rocking in the New Year event where I will be sharing some very specific things that we do to stay ahead of our competitors,” Lamacchia said.

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024!

Click here to register!