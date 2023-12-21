Above, Wendi Harrelson

Keller Williams has appointed Wendi Harrelson as president of Keller Williams RI-Owned Regions and John Clidy as vice president of growth. The appointments are effective as of December 12.

“Well-known across our ecosystem as servant leaders, Wendi and John will act as growth partners for our regional operating principals and regional directors,” Mark Willis, CEO of Keller Williams. “They are all in on ensuring our market centers win the day and dominate locally.”

According to a release, Harrelson started as an agent at Keller Williams over 30 years ago. As a market center team leader, she has succeeded in every leadership level at Keller Williams, including as a market center operating principal, regional operating principal, regional director, Keller Williams MAPS regional leadership coach and divisional leader, the company noted.

Clidy joined Keller Williams more than a decade ago as a top agent. Since then, he has succeeded across multiple leadership roles, including as a market center operating principal, a regional director and a divisional leader, the release noted.

“Wendi has inspired, trained, and recruited many of our best agents, team leaders, and operating principals,” said Willis. “And John understands how to serve our market center leaders at the highest level.”

“Together with your help, we are focused on growth; that’s the strategy for how we will navigate a challenging market,” said Willis in an internal email to Keller Williams companywide leaders. “We were built to thrive in a shifting market.”

“Let’s step forward and seize the opportunity to gain more market share,” said Willis.

