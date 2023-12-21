It might feel impossible to keep track of them all. With what seems like a new large-scale, high-stakes lawsuit popping up every few weeks, the big picture of legal challenges to the industry continues to grow more complex and convoluted. While it isn’t necessary, feasible or even advantageous for the average real estate practitioner to follow every development in every case, having no idea what’s happening will leave you unprepared for long-term changes, or even for near-term conversations with clients, who are now bombarded with headlines talking about real estate conspiracies and agent price-fixing.

The lawsuits below are the kind which target practices or policies endemic to real estate—not just a single company or entity—and have the potential to affect most or all real estate businesses. While some will take years to play out, and others will fizzle or settle, all these suits could have a direct impact on you and the way you run your business. Having a basic understanding of the cases—the issues, geographies and the context—is vitally important for anyone trying to make it long term in the industry.

Editor’s note: all cases are federal unless otherwise noted.

* * *

Case title: Sitzer et al v. National Association of Realtors et al (also known as Burnett/Sitzer, or Burnett)

Status: Trial completed in October 2023, jury verdict in favor of plaintiffs (full damages awarded, $1.8 billion). Defendants have publicly stated that they plan to appeal. Two defendants settled and agreed to change practices.

Jurisdiction and judge: Western District of Missouri; Judge Stephen R. Bough

Defendants: NAR, Keller Williams, HomeServices of America (RE/MAX and Anywhere settled case before trial)

Plaintiffs: Homesellers who used five Missouri-based NAR-affiliated MLS between 2015 and 2022

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically focused on the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering.

The big picture: Burnett was the first of the major lawsuits to go to trial, and will likely serve as a bellwether for other commission cases. The two-week, often contentious trial ended with a jury verdict in just over two hours. More lawsuits with similar claims were filed quickly in the wake of the verdict. Defendants have said they have strong grounds for appeal, arguing that the jury was not allowed to consider key evidence, including state statutes.

* * *

Case title: Gibson v. National Association of Realtors et al

Status: Initial filing by plaintiffs; no class certified; defendants required to respond by January 2024.

Jurisdiction and judge: Western District of Missouri; Judge Stephen R. Bough

Defendants: NAR, Compass, eXp World Holdings (the parent company of eXp), Redfin, Weichert, United Real Estate, Howard Hanna, Douglas Elliman

Plaintiffs: Recent homesellers who used NAR-affiliated MLSs anywhere in the United States

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically focused on the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering.

The big picture: An identical suit to Burnett, Gibson was filed by the same attorneys within hours of the verdict in that case. This suit makes an identical complaint, but names several other large real estate companies and expands the class to cover the whole country. Potential damages could reach hundreds of billions of dollars, assuming another verdict in favor of the plaintiffs and using the same calculation used by the jury in Burnett.

* * *

Case title: Moehrl v. National Association of Realtors

Status: Class certified, jury trial scheduled tentatively for Q4 2024

Jurisdiction and judge: Northern District of Illinois; Judge Andrea R. Wood

Defendants: NAR, Keller Williams, HomeServices of America (RE/MAX and Anywhere settled case September 2023)

Plaintiffs: Homesellers who used 20 NAR-affiliated MLSs during a four-year period leading up to the filing of the lawsuit (2015 – 2019)

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering.

The big picture: Similar but not identical in substance to Burnett and Gibson, the Moehrl case is notable due to its scope and the fact that it has advanced closer to trial, compared to other lawsuits. Originally filed into 2019, plaintiffs estimated potential damages around $13 billion compared to the $1.8 billion judgment in Burnett.

* * *

Case title: Batton v. The National Association of Realtors et al (formerly known as Leeder v. The National Association of Realtors et al, or Leeder)

Status: Pending motion to dismiss, class not yet certified

Jurisdiction and judge: Northern District of Illinois; Judge Andrea R. Wood

Defendants: NAR, Keller Williams, HomeServices of America, RE/MAX, Anywhere, Long & Foster

Plaintiffs: Homebuyers who used NAR-affiliated MLSs across the country from 1996 to the present (damages demanded for buyers in 33 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico)

Complaint: That NAR conspired with big brokerages to create rules that inflate commission for buyers, including the participation rule requiring offers of buyer compensating on the MLS, and rules disallowing MLSs from displaying commission offers to consumers.

The big picture: Initially dismissed because the lead plaintiff did not have standing to sue in his state, the case was refiled with new plaintiffs. Notably, Batton is the first suit alleging that buyers rather than sellers are harmed by the current structure of real estate commission sharing. The suit is also notable for attempting to certify a class going all the way back to the creation of the “participation rule” in 1996, which would significantly increase potential damages. The 33 states where damages are sought are those which allow “indirect purchasers” like homebuyers to seek damages from antitrust violations committed by entities they did not directly engage with.

* * *

Case title: Batton et al v. Compass, Inc. et al

Status: Initial complaint filed, class not certified, pending motion to join with Batton v. The National Association of Realtors et al

Jurisdiction and judge: Northern District of Illinois; Judge Edmond E. Chang

Defendants: Compass, eXp, Redfin, Weichert, United Real Estate, Howard Hanna, Douglas Elliman

Plaintiffs: Homebuyers who used NAR-affiliated MLSs across the country from 1996 to present (damages being demanded in 33 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico)

Complaint: That NAR conspired with big brokerages to create rules that inflate commission for buyers, including the participation rule requiring offers of buyer compensating on the MLS, and rules disallowing MLSs from displaying commission offers to consumers.

The big picture: Filed shortly after the Burnett verdict, the second Batton case is mostly identical to the first, except it names several other large real estate companies, similar to Gibson’s expansion of the claims in Burnett. The suit is also notable for attempting to certify a class going all the way back to the creation of the “participation rule” in 1996, which would significantly increase potential damages. The 33 states where damages are sought are those which allow “indirect purchasers” like homebuyers to seek damages from antitrust violations committed by entities they did not directly engage with.

* * *

Case title: The PLS.com, LLC v. The National Association of Realtors et al

Status: Trial scheduled for April 2025

Jurisdiction and judge: Central District of California; Judge John. W. Holcomb

Defendants: NAR, Bright MLS, California Regional MLS (CRMLS), Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC

Plaintiffs: A pocket-listing service startup called ThePLS.com (now operating as TheNLS.com)

Complaint: That NAR and large MLSs monopolized online residential property listing services, and have sought to drive competitors out of the market in violation of antitrust statutes, primarily through adoption of the “clear cooperation” policy.

The big picture: Not a class action suit and not directly focused on commissions, this suit is notable for directly naming large MLSs as defendants, as most other lawsuits have treated them as ancillary players in a larger conspiracy. Similar but not identical to Top Agent Network, Inc. v. NAR, the case was initially dismissed in 2021, but an appeals court revived it almost a year later. The Supreme Court declined to hear a further appeal from NAR. This case also addresses “clear cooperation” and the role of MLSs in alleged antitrust actions directly, and targets MLS operations broadly, claiming that the industry is inefficient and full of redundancies.

* * *

Case title: Top Agent Network, Inc. v. NAR, et al

Status: Dismissed, pending appeal to Ninth Circuit

Jurisdiction and judge: California Northern District; Judge Vince Chhabria

Defendants: NAR, San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR)

Plaintiffs: A pocket-listing startup called Top Agent Network based in San Francisco, California

Complaint: That NAR and SFAR specifically blacklisted Top Agent Network, and used the “clear cooperation” policy to monopolize real estate listing services in violation of antitrust statutes.

The big picture: Not a class action and not directly focused on commissions, this suit is similar but not identical to The PLS.com, LLC v. NAR et al. It makes “clear cooperation” a main focus, alleging that policy is harming consumers and competitors in violation of antitrust statutes. Notably, this suit cites the continued practice of so-called “office exclusive” listings as evidence that NAR’s stated goal in the“clear cooperation” policy (ensuring broad dissemination of listings) is questionable.



* * *



Case title: National Association of Realtors v. United States of America et al

Status: Dismissed, pending appeal to D.C. Circuit

Jurisdiction and judge: D.C. District Court; Judge Timothy Kelly

Defendants: NAR

Plaintiffs: United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Antitrust Division

Complaint: That the DOJ should be allowed to reopen a civil antitrust inquiry into NAR rules and practices, after closing that investigation in late 2020.

The big picture: The DOJ has been seeking to restart their investigation into NAR since early 2021, but have so far been disallowed by the courts. A reversal of Judge Kelly’s decision to prevent the DOJ from reopening the investigation—which originally focused on many of the same rules and practices at issue in the privately filed lawsuits—could create an immediate and significant pressure on NAR. Judges in this case are not, however, deciding on the merits of the investigation, but only on whether the DOJ is allowed to continue with it.



* * *

Case title: Nosalek v. MLS Property Information Network, Inc. et al

Status: Partially settled, MLS Property Information Network (also known as MLS PIN) agreed to pay $3 million and change practices; final approval of settlement pending a DOJ intervention

Jurisdiction and judge: Massachusetts District Court; Judge Patti Saris

Defendants: MLS PIN, Anywhere, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Keller Williams

Plaintiffs: Recent homesellers who utilized MLS PIN

Complaint: That big brokerages, NAR and MLS PIN conspired to inflate commissions paid by sellers, mostly through the “participation rule,” requiring mandatory offers of compensation to buyer agents.

The big picture: Notable as the first commission-focused case to settle, that agreement is now in doubt after the DOJ specifically asked the judge to wait on approving the settlement. Most recently, the DOJ rejected proposed amendments to the original settlement agreement, saying they would file a formal “statement of interest” in April of 2024.



* * *

Case title: Phillips et al v. The National Association of Realtors et al

Status: Initial complaint filed, class not certified

Jurisdiction and judge: Northern District of Georgia; Sarah E. Geraghty

Defendants: NAR, HomeServices of America, RE/MAX, Keller Williams, Christie’s International Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Real Estate, Engel & Vӧlkers, HomeSmart and eight local affiliate or independent real estate companies

Plaintiffs: Recent homesellers who used NAR-affiliated MLSs in Georgia from approximately 2019 to 2023

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering.

The big picture: Filed in the weeks after the Burnett verdict, this case is similar but not identical to Burnett and Moehrl. Plaintiffs are broadly following the same strategy and lines of argument as those cases, limiting the class to the state of Georgia (as Burnett limited their case to Missouri) and focusing on NAR and big brokerages as guilty of an antitrust conspiracy in the state. Notably, Phillips is seemingly the first major suit to name smaller affiliate companies as defendants, including affiliates of companies that settled Moehrl and Burnett, as well as independents.



* * *

Case title: Spring Way Center, LLC et al v. West Penn Multi-List, Inc, et al

Status: Initial filing, class not certified

Jurisdiction and judge: Western District of Pennsylvania; Judge Christy Wiegand

Defendants: West Penn MLS and eight local brokerages

Plaintiffs: Recent Pennsylvania homesellers

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering.

The big picture: Largely a copycat of the Burnett case, this lawsuit is notable for naming the MLS as a defendant, unlike Burnett. It is also notable for directly citing the Burnett verdict, which other lawsuits have shied away from doing. The class is limited to those sellers who used West Penn MLS in the last four years, so its scope would be roughly the same size as Burnett.



* * *

Case title: Grace v. National Association of Realtors et al

Status: Initial filing, class not certified

Jurisdiction and judge: Northern District of California; Judge Susan van Keulen

Defendants: NAR, Anywhere, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Compass, eXp, one local MLS and five local REALTOR® associations

Plaintiffs: Homesellers who used BAREIS MLS in the last four years

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering.

The big picture: Largely a copycat of the Burnett case, this lawsuit is notable in that it names an MLS that is partially broker-owned. It is also somewhat more explicit in targeting the MLS industry as a lynchpin in the alleged conspiracy to inflate commissions, and cites mainstream media coverage of real estate commision, including the Wall Street Journal and CNN.



* * *

Case title: QJ Team, LLC, et al., v. Texas Association of Realtors, Inc., et al.

Status: Initial filing, class not certified

Jurisdiction and judge: Eastern District of Texas; Judge Sean D. Jordan

Defendants: Fathom Realty, Keller Williams, HomeServices of America, Texas Association of REALTORS®, four other local REALTOR® associations, 23 local brokerages

Plaintiffs: Homesellers who used any Texas MLS over the last four years

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering.

The big picture: Largely a copycat of the Burnett case, this lawsuit is more explicit in pinning the blame for the alleged conspiracy on NAR—even though NAR is not a named defendant—calling the national association the “core” of a “concealed conspiracy.” It also names Anywhere and RE/MAX as “co-conspirators,” rather than defendants in the suit.

* * *

Case title: Martin, et al., v. Texas Association of Realtors, Inc., et al.

Status: Initial filing, class not certified

Jurisdiction and judge: Eastern District of Texas; Judge Sean D. Jordan

Defendants: A total of 47 brokerages, REALTOR® associations and franchisors that operate in Texas

Plaintiffs: Homesellers who used any Texas MLS over the last four years

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering.

The big picture: A carbon copy of the QJ Team lawsuit—and therefore, largely following the Burnett playbook—this suit was filed by the same lawyers as the QJ Team suit, with different plaintiffs and a huge number of new defendants.

* * *

Case title: Parker Holding Group Inc. v. Florida Association of REALTORS et al.

Status: Initial filing, class not certified

Jurisdiction and judge: Florida Circuit Court for the Eleventh District (State court); Judge Lisa Walsh

Defendants: Florida Association of REALTORS®, 15 local brokerages

Plaintiffs: Homesellers who paid buyer commission on MLSs in Florida over the past four years

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering

The big picture: As this suit was filed in state court, it will be state antitrust and consumer protection laws applied to what are essentially the same claims as most of the other suits filed by sellers. This case also directly cites the Burnett verdict, unlike the vast majority of suits filed in its aftermath.

* * *

Case title: Burton v. National Association of REALTORs et al

Status: Initial filing, class not certified

Jurisdiction and judge: South Carolina District Court; Judge Joseph Dawson III

Defendants: NAR and Keller Williams

Plaintiffs: Homesellers who used Keller Williams agents and South Carolina-based MLSs in the last four years

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically the “participation rule,” which mandates offers of compensation to buyer agents. Plaintiffs also alleged broad anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing and steering.

The big picture: Largely a copycat of the Burnett case, this suit only focuses on Keller Williams agents for reasons that are still not clear. Otherwise, the lawsuit mirrors the allegations and strategy of Burnett.

* * *

Case title: March v. Real Estate Board of New York et al

Status: Initial filing, class not certified

Jurisdiction and judge: Southern District of New York; Judge Jessical G.L. Clarke

Defendants: Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), Brown Harris Stevens, Christie’s, Compass, Douglas Elliman, Engel & Vӧlkers, Keller Williams, Homesnap, The Corcoran Group, The Agency, Soetheby’s, RE/MAX and 15 other local brokerages

Plaintiffs: Recent homesellers who used the REBNY listing services (known as the RLS) during the last four years and paid a buyer agent commission

Complaint: That defendants conspired to create rules that inflated commissions paid by sellers, specifically rules which mandate offers of compensation to buyer agents.

The big picture: While broadly mirroring the Burnett case, this lawsuit is fundamentally different in important ways. REBNY is not associated with NAR, meaning plaintiffs are seeking to prove that an entirely separate organization implemented a similar illegal scheme using similar mechanisms. If successful, this might actually undermine plaintiffs in other cases, who claim that absent NAR’s influence, “cooperative compensation” would not exist. This suit extensively cites the Burnett, MLS PIN and Moehrl cases, and also notes that REBNY changed its buyer compensation rules right before the Burnett trial. Notably, this suit covers a very small, urban geographic region (Manhattan), as opposed to nearly all the other commission suits, which sprawl across rural, urban and suburban landscapes.