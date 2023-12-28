In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Fundamentals of Success in 2024”—panelists Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate and chief operating officer of United Real Estate Group; Scott MacDonald, a real estate investor and broker/owner/president of RE/MAX Gateway; and James Dwiggins, the chief executive officer of NextHome, Inc., discuss what agents should be focusing on in 2024, and how brokers can focus their efforts to help their agents succeed in the new year.

The webinar was sponsored by United Real Estate and moderated by Kara Nicholls, a designated broker for Mackey Martin Group and an education manager/master instructor with Colibri Real Estate.

Key takeaways:

Panelists offered some top tips for how real estate brokers and agents can take the steps to success in 2024:

Getting in person with potential clients via event participation, event hosting, door-knocking, etc

Continuously educating your agents to keep them up-to-date and ready for anything

A return to basics with the materials you give clients to be able to physically read, take home and study

Being transparent and honest with clients, not just making a sales pitch

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“Educate the client to help them make the right decisions when they do determine to put their house on the market. You should be explaining the process—this is how the process is going to work, this is who you’re going to be communicating with, this is what my team looks like, etc. You explain everything to them so they know what to expect when they go into the transaction.” —Scott MacDonald, a real estate investor and broker/owner/president of RE/MAX Gateway

“Our industry has to get way more vocal than we are. We have to get way more comfortable putting content and messaging out explaining what we do, especially in this day and age, and articulating our value and what that is. We as an industry have to get so much more transparent about what we do so that consumers (buyers and sellers) realize the work we put in.” —James Dwiggins, the chief executive officer of NextHome, Inc.

“Contemporaneous trainings are needed based on what’s happening in the market today. You have to stay current and deliver training to agents. All good companies have an absolute commitment to making sure that training and education happen. ” —Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate and chief operating officer of United Real Estate Group

