Using endorsements and testimonials from past customers and clients can be a powerful marketing tool for your real estate business. In this edition of Window to the Law, see how recent guidance from the Federal Trade Commission broadens the definition of an endorsement, and applies to all digital marketing, including social media. Implement the best practices in this video to keep your marketing efforts in line with the law.

