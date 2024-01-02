The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how Realty Alliance has grown their resource network to provide all 50 companies it’s comprised of with the best tools for success. In addition, we look at Colibri’s approach to education, a recap of RISMedia’s 27th Annual Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner, and real estate professionals’ thoughts and advice for the new year.

On the Cover

Powerful, Profitable Connections

How Top Firms Are Finding Their Best Resources Within The Realty Alliance

Leaders of top full-service brokerages provide resource after resource for their salesforce and staff day after day. But who supports these leaders? Who supplies them with their next great idea? Who furnishes insightful analysis and critique of that new program they are considering launching? Who gets them key intel from the front lines across all other markets? Who delivers proven solutions to the challenges they are facing? For the more than 50 companies that comprise The Realty Alliance (TRA), the answers are simple. The organization, founded 27 years ago, through the merger of two “mastermind” groups, has become a go-to source for keeping leaders of some of the largest brokerages fresh with the best, tested ideas for staying. on top. In this month’s cover story, members of the network talk candidly about their participation in TRA.

Highlights

Delivering Top-of-the-Line Education

Colibri Real Estate’s white-glove service approach ensures students get a high-level experience.

Real Estate’s Leaders Gather to Educate and Inspire

Take a look inside RISMedia’s 27th Annual Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner in this special story and photo recap.

As 2024 Dawns, Agents and Brokers Talk Jobs, Lawsuits, Hopes and Concerns

Real estate professionals nationwide share their thoughts on the past, present and future.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!