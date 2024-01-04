RISMedia is excited to announce that Larry Flick V—CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach/The Trident Group—will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Flick V’s panel, The 5 Best Paths to Success in 2024, will cover key strategies for ensuring agent success in the first quarter, no matter what market obstacles may stand in the way.

Flick V said that mortgage rates will be a strong determinant of how 2024 shapes up, and agents need to keep up their market knowledge to stay ahead.

“We anticipate rates will continue to drop throughout 2024 as they have over the last month, resulting in a healthier and more sustainable marketplace. The industry will rebound with improved housing affordability and increased inventory, mitigating the ‘lock-in effect.’,” he explained. “Now more than ever, agents across the country need to be prepared to articulate and demonstrate their unique value proposition to clients. The most successful agents will be those who can showcase the unparalleled market knowledge and innovative brokerage-backed resources they bring to each transaction.”

Don't miss this year's impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market.

