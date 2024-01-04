As the real estate industry eagerly starts a much-anticipated new year, RISMedia is set to unveil an unparalleled virtual event, “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year – New Year, New Mindset,” next Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

The event promises to be a beacon of inspiration and knowledge, ushering in 2024 with a star-studded lineup of more than 50 industry-leading brokers, agents and experts. Attendees can expect critical updates on the current residential landscape and gain invaluable insights into tangible strategies and spot-on advice for turning the corner to make 2024 a resounding success.

“With the new year comes the promise and possibility of better market conditions for residential real estate—a chance for real estate professionals to put 2023 in the rear-view mirror and start building business again,” says John Featherston, CEO of RISMedia. “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year is designed to empower professionals with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving real estate landscape.”

The virtual event provides an opportunity for industry enthusiasts, both seasoned professionals and newcomers alike, to gather virtually and engage with thought leaders who will share their expertise on navigating the challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities that lie ahead.

Key details for the event:

Date and time: Thursday, January 11, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual: Join us online at rocking.rismedia.com

Registration: Register here and receive 25% off your ticket price! All RISMedia Premier members attend for free!

As participants immerse themselves in this digital experience, they can expect dynamic discussions, thought-provoking presentations and networking opportunities that transcend geographical boundaries. Some sessions and keynote speakers include:



Getting Ahead of the Lawsuits: Preparing for the Compensation Conversation with Jessica Edgerton, Chief Legal Officer/Executive Vice President of Industry and Learning, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

A Year of Possibility: Finding and Seizing the Opportunities in Today’s Market with Brian Buffini, Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company

The 2024 Economy: Are Things Finally Getting Better? with Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Check out all of our dynamic sessions and speakers here.

To register for the event, visit rocking.rismedia.com.