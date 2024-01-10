As I gear up for a busy January, I couldn’t help but reminisce about an inspiring story that I’ve shared before and wanted to share again as a reminder.

A while back, a friend sent me a text asking, “Have you ever studied Jim Thorpe?” Intrigued, I revisited Thorpe’s remarkable journey, a story that has fascinated me since my childhood when I first read Bob Wheeler’s iconic book, “Jim Thorpe: The World’s Greatest Athlete.”

Jim Thorpe, a track and field star hailing from Oklahoma, is widely regarded as one of the greatest American athletes of the twentieth century. Born as Jacobus Franciscus Thorpe with the name Wa-Tho-Huk (“Bright Path”), he carried the heritage of Sac, Fox, and Potawatomi Indian bloodlines along with French and Irish ancestry.

There’s an iconic photo of Thorpe during the 1912 Olympics, standing on the track field with two different sneakers. This caught the attention of Wheeler, who embarked on a quest to uncover the truth behind the image.

As the 1912 Olympics commenced in Stockholm, Thorpe dominated the pentathlon, leading the 1,500-meter run by almost five seconds. The weather was relentless during the three-day decathlon. On the opening day, Thorpe raced down the track, completing the 100-meter dash in a record-breaking 11.2 seconds, a feat unmatched until 1948.

However, the story took an unexpected turn. On the second day of the decathlon, just minutes before the 1,500-meter race, Thorpe’s sneakers went missing (rumored to be stolen). Facing the challenge of being shoeless, Thorpe frantically sought help from his teammates. With one teammate offering an extra shoe that was too small and another shoe found in the garbage bin that was too large, Thorpe improvised.

Wearing one too-small shoe and another too-large, the odds were stacked against Thorpe. Yet, with unmatched resilience, he stood on the Olympic starting line, facing the world’s best decathletes. And what did he do? He won, completing the 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 40.1 seconds.

So what’s the message? Never give up. Despite the odds, despite the challenges, never give up. Take the shoes you’re given and run as fast as you can, just like Thorpe did at the Olympics.

As we step into 2024, let’s embrace the spirit of Jim Thorpe—facing challenges head-on, adapting to what comes our way, and running towards success with unwavering determination.

Here’s to a remarkable and resilient 2024!

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.