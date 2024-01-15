RISMedia, the leading provider of residential real estate news, has announced the promotion of Kara Stripay to the position of head of sales, effective January 2024. With an impressive career spanning over two decades at RISMedia, Stripay’s ascent from national account manager in 2001 to senior vice president of sales in 2010, and now to the helm of the sales department, reflects her unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions to the company. Over the years, she has demonstrated unparalleled commitment and expertise, earning her place as a vital member of the RISMedia Executive Leadership Team moving forward.

Known for her strategic sales leadership, Stripay has consistently devised and executed comprehensive sales strategies, driving revenue growth and surpassing sales targets. Under her guidance, the sales team will continue to thrive in achieving individual and collective goals while fostering a results-driven culture centered on customer satisfaction and retention.

Stripay’s multi-channel advertising expertise has been a cornerstone of RISMedia’s success, as she adeptly navigates multimedia advertising landscapes. Her innovative approach to crafting integrated advertising solutions, including event sponsorship sales, maximizes client reach and impact across diverse channels.

“Kara is not only a skilled negotiator and adept relationship builder but also excels in securing advantageous deals for both clients and our organization. Her exceptional ability to nurture long-term relationships with key clients has been instrumental in fostering unwavering loyalty and generating repeat business,” says RISMedia President & COO Jay Featherston. “Under her leadership, cross-functional collaboration is seamlessly woven into our operations, ensuring a unified approach that prioritizes client satisfaction and guarantees success.”

Stripay’s promotion represents a significant milestone for RISMedia, underscoring the company’s commitment to recognizing and promoting talent from within its ranks. As head of sales, Stripay will play an integral role in RISMedia’s continued growth, innovation and success in the dynamic real estate industry.

To contact Stripay, email kara@rismedia.com.

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John Featherston as the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.