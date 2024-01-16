In a strategic move to enhance support for its agents and thrive in today’s dynamic real estate market, HomeSmart Heritage of Fall River, Massachusetts, has officially joined HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate. Serving the Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut markets, this expansion marks a significant milestone for HomeSmart Professionals, paving the way for increased success and growth.

Broker Jason Araujo of HomeSmart Heritage noted that the decision to align with HomeSmart Professionals stems from a shared commitment to providing agents with an unparalleled level of support and services. By joining HomeSmart Professionals, HomeSmart Heritage agents will have access to a broader array of resources, increased cutting-edge technology and industry-leading training programs, empowering them to excel in their careers.

Led by Dean deTonnancourt, a 35-year veteran of the real estate industry and broker/owner of HomeSmart Professionals, the company has solidified its presence in the market, boasting a team of 275-plus agents. This expansion allows HomeSmart Professionals to extend its footprint and better serve clients across three states.

Key benefits for HomeSmart Heritage agents include:

Enhanced support services. HomeSmart Heritage agents can now leverage a comprehensive suite of support services, including marketing assistance, transaction management and personalized coaching.

Cutting-edge technology. Access to HomeSmart Professionals’ advanced technological infrastructure provides HomeSmart Heritage agents with the tools needed to stay ahead in the competitive real estate landscape.

Expanded market reach. The move positions HomeSmart Heritage agents to tap into a broader market, benefiting from the expansive network and expertise of HomeSmart Professionals across three states.

Unparalleled collaboration. The collaboration HomeSmart Professionals offers its agents is the foundation of the company’s agent-focused culture in ensuring mutual success in the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome HomeSmart Heritage to our HomeSmart Professionals business family,” said deTonnancourt. “This strategic collaboration represents a significant step forward for us. It’s not just about expanding our geographical reach; this growth opportunity expands our strengths and resources in ensuring an environment where our agents can thrive and achieve unprecedented success. We are honored to be in business with the team at HomeSmart Heritage, and look forward to providing them the highest level of support that has become our hallmark in the marketplace.”

“The decision to join forces with HomeSmart Professionals was a natural progression for us,” said Jason Araujo, broker/owner of HomeSmart Heritage. “We share a common commitment to excellence and a vision for empowering our agents. This collaboration opens up a world of opportunities for HomeSmart Heritage agents, providing them with further access to cutting-edge technology, expanded support services and a vast network across multiple states. We’re excited about the endless possibilities, not just for our team, but for the clients we serve.”

