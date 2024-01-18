Home search platform HomeScout has recruited Scott Oakley as its new chief strategy officer, where he will oversee business development at the company. Oakley is an industry veteran who has previously served as CEO of MooveGuru, designed to help movers during their move to a new home.

HomeScout, used by professionals and consumers, is designed to help searchers locate homes, loans, and (for buyers/sellers), the right REALTOR®. David Camp, CEO of HomeScout since 2022, has made a “seven-figure investment” in the platform.

“We are incredibly excited to have Scott Oakley on the HomeScout team”, says Camp, “Scott has 27 years of Proptech and Fintech experience and relationships in the industry that are unparalleled. Bringing Scott into HomeScout helps to round out our leadership and strategy team.”

For more information, visit https://homescout.realty.com/.