Amid a period of historic turmoil for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), its newly appointed President, Kevin Sears, will be speaking to agents in person for the first time since his recent inauguration, taking the stage at Lamacchia Realty’s 2024 Crush It in Real Estate Kickoff Event being held in Boston on Feb. 1, the company has announced.

Sears is the third individual to assume this prestigious position in less than six months, following his predecessors’ early departures. The position is normally a one-year term with at least a decade of work in advance to get into the position. Anthony Lamacchia, Founder, CEO and Broker of Lamacchia Companies said Sears’ insights and leadership are eagerly anticipated by industry professionals who will now get to hear from him directly.

“I’m thrilled and grateful to welcome Kevin to our Crush It Event stage,” Lamacchia said. “With the buzz around my legal case videos, there’s a clear call for more input from NAR’s leaders. Kevin’s presence is a testament to his commitment—he’s even changed his schedule to join us and engage directly with the attendees. For any REALTOR® in the Northeast, missing this opportunity would be a significant mistake.”

Lamacchia’s 2024 Crush It In Real Estate Kickoff Event, which brings together many top leaders in real estate as speakers in an educational and motivating experience, offers a unique platform for Sears to share his vision for the future of the industry, Lamacchia said. On speaking at the event, Sears commented:

“I am excited to participate in the 2024 Crush It in Real Estate event. The reputation of these Crush It events is that they prepare today’s real estate agents, whether new or experienced, with the tools and trends to make them successful in the year ahead. It truly gives them an advantage over their competition. Finally, I look forward to chatting with Anthony on stage, answering the questions that many REALTORS® currently have,” said Sears, who is also broker/owner of Sears Real Estate in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Sears previously addressed members for the first time in a short video on Jan. 11, lamenting previous President Tracy Kasper’s recent resignation and the Burnett trial outcome, while expressing that there will be brighter days ahead for the 1.6 million-member organization.

Lamacchia said during the Crush It in Real Estate event, Sears will be on stage to engage in a candid conversation with him, delving into the pressing legal cases currently threatening the real estate landscape. The discussion aims to address any questions REALTORS® have, providing clarity and insights on matters that directly impact their profession, he said. Additionally, Sears will shed light on the various other initiatives that the National Association of REALTORS® is actively pursuing.



Lamacchia added, “(Sears’) presence is not just symbolic but also a testament to the event’s stature in providing cutting-edge insights and fostering meaningful discussions in the real estate sector. Do not miss this unparalleled opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from one of the most influential figures in real estate today.”

For more information on the event and other speakers and to register for the event, click here.