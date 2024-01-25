Today we’re going to explore the Japanese word, Kaizen. Discovering the potential of making small, gradual changes to transform one’s life. Inspired by this approach, I aim to share insights on how incorporating small steps into your journey can lead to remarkable improvements. Join me as we delve into the principles of Kaizen, unlocking the secrets to positive change in various aspects of your life.

1. Taking small steps for lasting change

Harnessing the power of small wins: Embarking on a journey of change is often met with challenges, and the frustration of failed resolutions is a common experience. However, the concept of Kaizen encourages the art of making small, incremental changes. By embracing Kaizen, you can skillfully navigate past the brain’s resistance to change and make the process more manageable. Whether your goal is adopting healthier habits, saving money, or breaking a bad habit, initiating change through small steps can pave the way for significant improvements.

Moreover, incorporating the concept of small wins amplifies the transformative potential of your journey. Small wins are akin to the steady application of a small advantage. Once a small win is accomplished, it sets in motion forces that favor another small win. These cumulative victories leverage tiny advantages into patterns that convince individuals that more significant achievements are within reach.

Celebrating small wins can be as simple as crossing off a task on your to-do list. This seemingly minor action, when acknowledged, elevates self-confidence and self-image. The acknowledgement of small wins not only propels you forward but also reinforces the belief that positive changes are not only possible but also attainable through a series of manageable steps.

2. The power of small questions

To initiate change, start by asking yourself small questions. Much like acclaimed authors who begin their novels with simple inquiries, asking yourself small questions can lay the groundwork for transformation. By focusing on achievable tasks, you engage your brain, stimulate creativity, and pave the way for gradual solutions. Choose questions carefully to avoid triggering resistance and turn them into habits for sustained progress.

3. Mind sculpture

Crafting victory through imagination and routine: Delve into the transformative “mind sculpture” technique, a potent tool unlocking the potential of your imagination. Visualize yourself skillfully navigating future challenges, intricately detailing a mental rehearsal for success. Much like Olympic athletes mentally preparing for races, this technique cleverly tricks the brain into feeling experienced, thus making the process of change feel less daunting. Integrate mind sculpture into your routine to cultivate a positive mindset, fostering the ability to overcome obstacles.

In the realm of real estate, success hinges not only on professional skills but also on the development of the right routines. Drawing inspiration from Michael Phelps’s coach, Bob Bowman, who believed in the power of creating effective routines for swimmers, I’ve applied a similar principle to my journey in the real estate business. Having invested a significant portion of my adult life studying from some of the best trainers, I’ve learned that to thrive in real estate, I must prioritize personal growth.

The key revelation is that success in real estate necessitates working harder on oneself than on the job. Shifting my mindset from fear and merely getting through the day to fearlessness and confidence has been paramount. I crafted a series of behaviors aimed at changing my state, differentiating myself from other REALTORS®. These specific habits, unrelated to real estate but focused on cultivating the right mindset, positioned me as the most mentally resilient REALTOR® in any situation. This routine became the linchpin, enabling me to identify tiny advantages in a competitive business where victory is synonymous with securing the deal.

4. Make your first step incredibly small

Emphasize making your initial step as small as possible. Through a compelling example, we learn that starting with just one minute of exercise per day can lead to sustainable progress. Counterintuitively, small steps often result in faster change, allowing habits to form gradually and become a natural part of your routine.

5. Focus on small problems first

Addressing small problems can be an effective strategy when faced with overwhelming challenges. Tackling minor issues can lead to significant improvements. By dealing with small problems early on, you may uncover underlying issues and prevent larger complications. Pay attention to warning signs in various aspects of your life for smoother, proactive problem-solving.

6. Small rewards for big motivation

Contrary to common belief, small rewards often outperform large ones. Learn from the success of modest rewards in fostering motivation and creativity. Implement small rewards in your life, as exemplified by individuals who motivated themselves through moment-by-moment rewards. Discover how these small incentives can keep you motivated on your journey of continuous improvement. I still have the Cross pen that was given to me in 1986 for being in the Top 1% at Fox and Carskadon. Small reward .. Huge impact. I can still picture Emmett Cashin handing me the pen and congratulating me.

7. Appreciate the little things in life

Extend the Kaizen mindset to all areas of your life, especially relationships. Recognize the significance of small, day-to-day moments in strengthening connections. Understand the power of small gestures in predicting relationship success. Practice mindfulness in appreciating and acknowledging the little things, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

So, what’s the message? Implementing the principles of Kaizen can revolutionize your approach to change. By taking small steps, asking small questions, and appreciating the little things, you can achieve lasting transformations. I encourage you to embrace the Kaizen mindset, counter negative thoughts with positive questions, and remember… change doesn’t have to be difficult. Start your journey with small steps and witness the profound impact they can have on your life.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America..