Real estate brokerage leaders are once again bullish on housing and the economy in 2024, according to the newest Delta Real Estate Leadership Survey. The survey includes responses from more than 130 brokerage leaders representing firms collectively responsible for more than 65% of all home sales last year.

Two in three (66%) leaders expect housing demand to improve this year, compared to last year when only a third of leaders surveyed expected improvement in 2023.

53% of leaders said the US economy will improve or improve significantly in the next 12 months. In 2023, 51% expected the US economy to deteriorate in the next 12 months (2023). Currently, only 20% foresee such deterioration in 2024.

Brokers have the most confidence in local economies, compared to a year ago, coming in at (42%), compared to state economies (33%) and the U.S. economy as a whole (29%)

“The Delta survey once again reveals real estate leaders’ confidence in the economy increases the closer it is to home,” explained Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group. “They are much more confident about their local economy than their state, US or global economy.”

For more information and the full survey results, visit https://www.deltamedia.com/.