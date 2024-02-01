In the dynamic world of leadership, the strength of a team hinges on the collective commitment to excellence. I firmly believe that each team member plays a crucial role in shaping the overall success.

However, what happens when a standout player, once a beacon of success, starts veering off course?

In the intricate landscape of business, where decisions sculpt the future, top leaders swear by a fundamental principle: safeguard your company’s culture with every staffing decision. It’s a testament to the profound belief that a robust company culture is the backbone of any triumphant enterprise.

In this delicate equilibrium, even the most skilled individuals are subject to evaluation if their actions or attitudes pose a threat to the core values of your company’s culture.

Have you ever pondered the impact of a lone “bad apple” within a team? Research paints a stark picture: a single individual has the potential to lead the entire team astray, tarnishing collective behavior and spirit.

So, faced with such a predicament, the solution, though daunting, is crystal clear: they need to be let go.

Now, the challenge lies in distinguishing who is uplifting your team and who is dragging it down. Enter the ingenious three bars framework—a simple yet potent tool. Pose this question: if every team member emulated the values and attitude of a specific employee, would they elevate, sustain, or lower your company’s average performance and morale?

Those who raise the bar, the true champions of your culture, not only deserve recognition but promotion. Their positive influence should permeate throughout your organization. Conversely, those who lower the bar, regardless of past triumphs, must be let go. Their presence poses a threat to your company’s culture – a cost too steep for any business. The three bars framework isn’t confined to evaluations; it extends to recruitment. Every hiring decision is an opportunity to elevate our team’s standards.

So, what’s the message? As a leader, prepare yourself for these decisive moments. They aren’t merely administrative actions; they are declarations of your unwavering commitment to fostering a thriving, positive, and resilient company culture.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.