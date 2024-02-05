Homes for Heroes Foundation—the charitable arm of Homes for Heroes, Inc.—has announced its philanthropic activity in 2023 totaled $262K in charitable grants. The organization also supported 6,514 heroes that bought or sold a home, and gave out $15.8M in Hero Rewards Savings to heroes across the nation.

“Giving back to heroes is the heart of our mission and providing grants to the organizations that are recognized by our affiliates is very important,” said Rebecca Martin, chief operating officer of Homes for Heroes. “It brings me immense pride to witness the progress and altruism of our Foundation. In 2024, we will continue to make meaningful contributions in the communities where our affiliates live and work.”

“Our appreciation goes out to the committed real estate and mortgage affiliates who assist us in meeting the needs of hero-focused organizations throughout the country,” said Homes for Heroes Foundation Director Jay Flynn. “The grants we funded in 2023 demonstrated that needs were great all over the country. We extend our congratulations to all the recipients and anticipate receiving more grant applications in 2024.”

The list below showcases several grants that were distributed by the Homes for Heroes Foundation in 2023:

Firefighters for Healing $100,000 Grant

The new Firefighters for Healing Transitional Healing Center was an addition to the Level 1 trauma burn center at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The new Transitional Healing Center supports burn patients and the families of first responders burned in the line of duty, making it a unique facility available to first responders in the United States.

Georgia Police K9 Foundation $10,000 Grant

The grant funded assistance and training for K9 agencies, handlers, and dogs throughout Georgia. The organization also ensures that they are adequately equipped and supported even into retirement.

Cover My 6 $10,000 Grant

Cover My 6 helps veterans with a wide variety of services.

No Barriers Warriors Program $10,000 Grant

J.R. Martinez, has a message of survival and resilience. No Barriers is close to Martinez’s heart for its work with differently-abled people.

Angels of America’s Fallen $10,000 Grant

Angels of America’s Fallen is dedicated to providing support to children of fallen soldiers across the nation.

Little Patriots Embraced $10,000 Grant

Little Patriots Embraced is dedicated to providing support to children of military service members across the nation.

Firefighter Cancer Support Network $25,000 Grant

Firefighter Cancer Support Network is dedicated to providing support to firefighters and their families.

Borderland 100 Club $10,000 Grant

Borderland 100 Club is dedicated to providing support to the law enforcement community and their families in El Paso County, Texas, to assist in their mission to support our officers.

Clackamas County Peace Officers Benevolent Foundation $10,000 Grant

The Clackamas County Peace Officers Benevolent Foundation is dedicated to the Clackamas County law enforcement community by providing encouragement, information, companionship, support, assistance and aid to help them and their families during times of personal or family crises; especially when injured or killed in the line of duty.

United Veterans Council of Monterey County $10,000 Grant

Since 1989, the United Veterans Council of Monterey County has been working to promote the common good and welfare of all Veterans, their dependents, widows and orphans.

Pendergast Foundation $10,000 Grant

The Pendergast Elementary Community Foundation, located in Phoenix, Arizona, is committed to inspire, promote and support extracurricular programs, charitable health and wellness services, financial assistance and scholarship programs for students and teachers.

Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association Benevolent Fund $10,000 Grant

The Wichita Falls Firefighters Benevolent Fund is committed to providing support to their member firefighters and their families when tough times hit.

Missouri Nurses Foundation $7,000 Grant

The Missouri Nurses Foundation is committed to funding, supporting, and implementing innovative initiatives to advance the nursing profession, and promote the health of Missourians.

The Kaufman Fund $10,000 Grant

The Kaufman Fund is committed to aiding Veterans with life’s basic necessities through food, shelter, clothing, medical care and more.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation $25,000 Grant

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation mission is to honor America’s fallen fire heroes.

Blue Star Families $25,000 Grant

Blue Star Families empower families to thrive by connecting them with their civilian neighbors; including both people and organizations, to create strong, vibrant communities of mutual support.

For more information, visit https://www.homesforheroes.com/.