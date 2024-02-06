The National Association of REALTORS® will hold a policy forum on Feb. 8 in Washington, DC, entitled, “American Dream Deferred: How Can We Keep Homeownership Within Reach?” The event will address the challenges hindering homebuyers with discussions uniting housing and economic experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

During the event, attendees will hear discussions covering topics such as the historic housing-inventory shortage, high-interest rates, regulatory obstacles, and lending issues. Those participating in discussions include:

United States Senator Todd Young of Indiana

Gary Acosta, Co-Founder and CEO, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

Matthew Yglesias, Slow Boring blog

Jenny Schuetz, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution

JP Delmore, Assistant Vice President, NAHB

Susan Wachter, Professor, University of Pennsylvania

Doug Austin, AVRP Studios, Yes in God’s Backyard

Katrina Jones, Vice President of Equity and Impact at Fannie Mae

Michael Calhoun, President, Center for Responsible Lending

George Fatheree, Founder, ORO Impact

David Berenbaum, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing Counseling, HUD

Dave Snyder, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Together, speakers and attendees will explore solutions to make housing available and affordable for all, including a discussion on tax policies, technology, innovation, and other housing-sector initiatives.

To register for the policy forum, please visit nar.realtor/events/policy-forum/registration. For the full agenda, please visit nar.realtor/events/policy-forum/agenda.