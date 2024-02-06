Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced the company has been recognized as one of the top franchises across the United States and Canada for the 20th straight year by Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, a leading franchise ranking.

Entrepreneur assesses several factors for its evaluation of franchises, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores earn spots on the Franchise 500® ranking, a release noted.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the top franchises by Entrepreneur for the 20th straight year,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Our placement on this prestigious list is a testament to our brand’s strength and stability, and the hard work and dedication from our support staff and franchisees throughout the country.”

Founded in 1969, Weichert® describes itself as a “proven leader and recognized real estate brand in the national market.” The company offers a market-tested system that gives brokerage owners and sales associates the technology, tools, training, lead generation, and resources to allow them to achieve real growth in their business.

For more information, visit https://www.weichert.com/.