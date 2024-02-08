Earlier this year my mom passed away at the age of 93. I wanted to dedicate this week’s blog to her and the leadership lessons we’ve learned from all mothers.

If you’re interested in reading my mom’s eulogy I’ve included a link below to the words I shared last week at her services.

Lead by example: Mothers often lead by demonstrating the values and behaviors they want to instill in their children, showing the importance of leading through actions rather than just words. Effective communication: Mothers excel in communication, conveying their expectations, providing guidance, and offering support in a clear and empathetic manner, highlighting the importance of effective communication in leadership. Empathy and compassion: Mothers are known for their empathy and compassion, understanding the needs and feelings of others. This teaches us the significance of considering the well-being of team members and fostering a supportive environment. Resilience and adaptability: Mothers frequently exhibit resilience and adaptability in handling various challenges and juggling multiple responsibilities. This emphasizes the importance of flexibility and perseverance in leadership roles. Nurturing growth: Mothers nurture the growth and development of their children, providing encouragement, feedback, and opportunities for learning. This teaches us the value of supporting the growth and development of our team members, empowering them to reach their full potential.

The eulogy of Dory Blefari

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.