The National Association of REALTORS® today announced the opening of applications for its 2024 Good Neighbor Awards. 2024 marks the 25th year of honoring NAR members who exemplify dedication to volunteer service and make significant impacts in their communities.

“NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards highlight the remarkable dedication of REALTORS® to making a meaningful difference where they live and work,” said NAR President Kevin Sears, broker-partner of Sears Real Estate in Springfield, Massachusetts. “As we celebrate 25 years of this program, we are reminded of the power of giving back and how one person can change the lives of many.”

Five winners will each receive a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit organization and be recognized in November during NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience in Boston. Five honorable mentions will also each receive a $2,500 grant.

Since its inception, NAR stated that the Good Neighbor Awards have recognized more than 240 REALTORS® for their volunteer efforts, contributing more than $1.5 million to Realtor®-led nonprofit organizations. Past winners, hailing from 43 states and Puerto Rico, have made a meaningful impact in 17 countries worldwide, embodying the spirit of community and compassion that defines the real estate community and transcends borders.

“Realtor.com salutes the Good Neighbor Awards and the program’s 25 years of recognizing how agents who are REALTORS® improve lives and communities,” said Realtor.com Chief Marketing Officer Mickey Neuberger. “As a long-time sponsor, we’ve witnessed the profound impact and been inspired to make a difference with consumers, customers and housing industry partners.”

Entries must be received by Apr. 17, 2024. To be eligible, nominees must be a NAR member in good standing and should have made a significant impact as a volunteer for a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Nominees are chosen for the award based on their community impact through volunteer work.

To apply, visit https://www.nar.realtor/good-neighbor-awards.